LeBron apologizes for Instagram post, reportedly won't be punished

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James apologized on Monday for an Instagram post on Saturday that referenced "Jewish money," and he won't be punished for the post, according to an ESPN report.

Per ESPN, the NBA spoke with James about the post and accepted his explanation that he made a mistake.

James said he was quoting the song "ASMR" by the performer 21 Savage when he posted the lyrics, "We been getting that Jewish money. Everything is Kosher," on his Instagram account, which has about 46 million followers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

James told ESPN on Sunday night he was sorry to anyone who took issue with his post.

"Apologies, for sure, if I offended anyone," James said. "That's not why I chose to share that lyric. I always (post lyrics). That's what I do. I ride in my car, I listen to great music, and that was the byproduct of it.

"So, I actually thought it was a compliment, and obviously it wasn't through the lens of a lot of people. My apologies. It definitely was not the intent, obviously, to hurt anybody."

--Field Level Media