Leblanc, Kraemer lead Canada past Finland 8-0 at women's under-18 world championship
ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Arianne Leblanc stopped all nine shots she faced as Canada shut out Finland 8-0 on Sunday at the women's under-18 world hockey championship.
Caitlin Kraemer scored twice in the first period in Canada's (1-0-0), opening game of the international tournament.
Abby Lunney, Keira Hurry, Piper Grober, Abby Stonehouse, Gracie Grhaam, and Eloise Caron added goals.
Kerttu Kuja-Halkola stopped 40 shots in net for Finland (0-1-0).
Canada outshot Finland 37-3 in the first two periods.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2023.
The Canadian Press