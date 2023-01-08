Leblanc, Kraemer lead Canada past Finland 8-0 at women's under-18 world championship

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Arianne Leblanc stopped all nine shots she faced as Canada shut out Finland 8-0 on Sunday at the women's under-18 world hockey championship.

Caitlin Kraemer scored twice in the first period in Canada's (1-0-0), opening game of the international tournament.

Abby Lunney, Keira Hurry, Piper Grober, Abby Stonehouse, Gracie Grhaam, and Eloise Caron added goals.

Kerttu Kuja-Halkola stopped 40 shots in net for Finland (0-1-0).

Canada outshot Finland 37-3 in the first two periods.

