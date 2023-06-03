Lebel-sur-Quévillon in Northern Quebec evacuated, as wildfires rage across province

The municipality of Lebel-sur-Lebel-sur-Quévillon in northern Quebec was evacuated Friday night, due to a growing wildfire nearby. (Submitted by Joelle Barrette - image credit)

Another Quebec municipality was evacuated due to forest fires Friday evening. The 2,000 residents of Lebel-sur-Quévillon were called to leave their homes as a nearby blaze approached the community.

An evacuation alert deemed "extreme" in severity from Quebec's Public Security Ministry came in at 9:56 p.m., hours after a first alert was published at around 5 p.m.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"We're quite preoccupied by the situation in Lebel-sur-Quevillon," said Stéphane Caron, a coordinator for SOPFEU, Quebec's wildfire management agency. "The force of the fire keeps moving forward."

The forest fire is situated about 30 km north of the municipality in Quebec's Jamésie region and southwest of another fire, which prompted the evacuation of the small community of Chapais earlier this week. The fires are among about 130 burning across the province and which have been growing due to a lack of rain and hot temperatures.

Isabelle Lessard, the mayor of Chapais, said the forest fire that prompted the evacuation of 1,000 residents earlier this week is no longer progressing and residents can start returning home on Saturday.

"The fact that the fire hasn't grown shows us that the measures we put into place were effective so despite our small teams," said Lessard in a press conference on Saturday.

A cloud of black smoke engulfed Lebel-sur-Quévillon Friday as residents left. Many said they weren't worried for their homes because of the large lake bordering the town and which stands between it and the forest fire to its north.

Martin Guindon/Radio-Canada

By 11 p.m. Friday, most of the town was nearly deserted. A long line of cars could be seen heading south on Highway 113 to Senneterre, about 90 km down the road, where people were invited to gather at an arena for authorities to give them further instructions.

Senneterre Mayor Nathalie-Ann Pelchat said authorities had warned her Lebel-sur-Quévillon would likely have to be evacuated Saturday, but that soon changed to Friday.

Evacuees were asked to present themselves at the André-Dubé arena in Senneterre. From there, they could choose between staying with friends or family, or at the local high school, École secondaire La Concorde.

"There's a lot of space and there is air conditioning. We're trying to offer them a cozy little nest," Pelchat said.

Radio-Canada

Céline Beaulieu-Deschênes and her husband Yvan Deschênes made it to Senneterre Friday night.

"I was surprised by the alert, but then the smoke was quite intense. It felt safer to leave," said Beaulieu-Deschênes said.

Guy Lafrenière, the mayor of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, told Radio-Canada Saturday morning that there were still about 20 people in the town who had refused to leave. Otherwise, Lafrenière said, the evacuation had gone smoothly, considering it was conducted by volunteers going door to door informing people they had to leave.

Sept-Îles evacuations force 10,000 out

In Sept-Îles on Quebec's north shore, another major fire has prompted 10,000 people from the area to evacuated their homes. Authorities were concerned the fire could merge with smaller ones nearby and continue to grow in size and strength. On Saturday the city said the fire didn't gain much ground overnight but officials are still on alert and watching the situation closely.

The sectors of Lac-Daigle, des Plages, Moisie and Maliotenam are all affected by evacuation orders, as well as the Innu community of Uashat mak Mani-utenam. The 1,500 residents of Mani-utenam were invited to stay in Pessamit, another Innu community about 300 km west.

On Friday, Public Security Minister François Bonnardel, announced on Twitter that he has asked Ottawa to deploy the Canadian Armed Forces to help fight the fires.