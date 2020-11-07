Lebanon's president seeks evidence behind U.S. sanctions on son-in-law

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's President Michel Aoun speaks during a news conference at the presidential palace in Baabda

BEIRUT (Reuters) - President Michel Aoun said that Lebanon would seek evidence and documents from the United States that led Washington to impose sanctions on Friday on prominent Christian politician and his son-in-law Gebran Bassil.

Aoun asked the country's caretaker foreign minister to obtain the evidence and documents that should be submitted to Lebanon's judiciary "to take the necessary legal measures", said a statement on Saturday seen by Reuters and posted by the presidency on its Twitter account.



(Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous)