Lebanon's Future Movement To Nominate Ambassador Adib As PM

BEIRUT: The Future Movement led by Lebanon’s main Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri will nominate Lebanese ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib to be prime minister in formal consultations on Monday, senior Future Movement member Fouad Siniora said on Sunday.

The announcement makes Adib the clear frontrunner for the post which must go to a Sunni Muslim in Lebanon’s sectarian power sharing system.

The government led by Hassan Diab quit earlier this month following the catastrophic explosion at Beirut port.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor