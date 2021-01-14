Lebanon round the clock lockdown begins as covid infections reach daily high

Bel Trew
·5 min read
A view of empty road as Lebanon tightened lockdown and introduced a 24-hour curfew to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beirut (REUTERS)
A view of empty road as Lebanon tightened lockdown and introduced a 24-hour curfew to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beirut (REUTERS)

Lebanon entered an 11-day round the clock curfew in a last-ditch attempt to rescue the country’s overwhelmed healthcare system, as ICU beds reached near full capacity and medics reported coronavirus patients being dumped at hospital doors or treated in their cars.

The measures are among the toughest yet announced by any country and could signal what is to come for states struggling to deal with the new covid-19 variant. They require residents to request permission for an hour-long permit to leave the house for “emergencies”, including going to the bakery, pharmacist, hospital or airport. All supermarkets, stores and restaurants were also shuttered except for delivery.

Lebanese authorities announced the additional restrictions, in a country of more than six million people, as daily infections reached an all-time high of nearly 5,500 cases a day in the aftermath of the holiday season. Health measures had been relaxed, allowing bars and restaurants to remain open, during the Christmas and the New Year period when tens of thousands of Lebanese expats flew back to the country for the celebrations.

The World Health Organization said on Thursday that Intensive Care Unit beds across the country had reached 94 percent capacity while regular beds were at 85 percent capacity.

The country’s own caretaker health minister Hamad Hassan was hospitalised on Wednesday just days after being photographed at a dinner with senior health and economy officials, where few are wearing masks.

Healthcare workers told The Independent the healthcare system was at the “end of its capacity” as they are running out of beds, oxygen tanks and ventilators.

The director of the Bouar Governmental hospital even told Lebanese network MTV they were treating some Covid-infected patients in cars because the hospital had reached maximum capacity.

At the Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut, the country’s main Covid-19 treatment facility, hospital director Dr Firass Abiad said their ICU beds had been at 100 percent capacity for more than 10 days.

“We have six patients in our ER waiting for an ICU bed,” he told The Independent.

“We have dug very deep into our resources. The system is towards the end of its capacity. This lockdown is important. I don’t see any other way out,” he added.

Over 230,000 people have been infected by Coronavirus while 1740 have died from the virus in Lebanon since the pandemic started last spring.

Lebanon’s health care system has struggled to deal with the surge of infections as it has been pounded by a devastating financial crisis which has seen the local currency crash by 80 percent, massively impacting imports of medicines and medical supplies.

This was compounded by the explosion on 4 August that destroyed swathes of the capital Beirut, killing nearly 200 people and damaging several hospitals.

It has meant that the hospitals, long considered among the best in the Middle East, have struggled to pay staff, keep equipment running and secure necessary medical supplies.

The situation became critical in the aftermath of the holiday season when cases surged.

Rayane Lakiss, a newly graduated medic who has been called in to help cover staff shortages, tweeted about the chaotic scenes at the hospital she works at on Sunday when ambulances were leaving critical patients at their doors.

She told The Independent the hospital, which she had asked not to be named, was trying to set up special negative-pressure ICU rooms for Covid-19 patients but had been overwhelmed before they could finish preparations.

They had to put Covid-patients in normal wards risking infecting everyone in the hospital, and one woman, who had lost consciousness at home, was left by paramedics on a stretcher at the entrance of the building.

“We told them that we cannot take her… but they just left here in front of the hospital doors, so we had to put the patient in the triage room,” she said.

“The patients’ children begged us to take every penny they have just for us to admit her,” she added.

She said since then they have had to open a Covid-floor even though there are no negative pressure rooms, posing a major risk of infection.

Policemen control cars at a checkpoint on the Fuad Shahab bridge known as the &#x002018;Ring&#x002019; in BeirutAFP via Getty Images
Policemen control cars at a checkpoint on the Fuad Shahab bridge known as the ‘Ring’ in BeirutAFP via Getty Images

“The ER is always full of boarding patients meaning if a life-threatening condition comes In, we would have to work on them in the hallways.”

The medics hope that the new curfew and lockdown will give the hospitals breathing space before they completely collapse. But the punishing restrictions are piling pressure on Lebanese citizens who are struggling with poverty and hunger.

The United Nations has said that now over 50 percent of the population live under the poverty line, meaning they live off just a few dollars a day.

This means many families cannot afford to stock up on a week’s worth of food, while supermarkets have said they do not have the capacity to switch to delivery, which is expensive.

The most impoverished, including those among Lebanon’s extensive refugee population, do not have access to smartphones and the internet to be able to submit the requests online to be able to move.

The World Bank this week approved a $246 million loan to Lebanon to provide emergency cash assistance to nearly 800,000 struggling Lebanese struggling but questions have been raised over how the money will be distributed.

With a turbulent exchange rate and a thriving black market, the World Bank said it will dispense the assistance in local currency, using a conversion rate which activists said was about 40% less than the black-market rate. Many have argued that Lebanon’s banks, who are short on foreign currency, could pocket the difference.

Read More

Lebanon considers tighter lockdown amid coronavirus surge

Lebanon reserving nearly 2 million coronavirus vaccines

Lebanon considers tighter lockdown amid coronavirus surge

Latest Stories

  • Raptors showing signs of recovery after difficult start

    The Raptors managed to win only once on a four-game road swing but Pascal Siakam is rounding into form, Chris Boucher is providing much-needed consistency at centre and even Stanley Johnson is having a glow-up.

  • Josh Anderson is exactly the 'power horse' Canadiens have needed for ages

    It was hard to miss Josh Anderson in Montreal's season-opening loss to the Maple Leafs.

  • Houston's long-term future murky after trading disgruntled James Harden

    The Rockets are still in the muck, but it’s better than where they were yesterday after trading James Harden.

  • Sources: Urban Meyer finalizing deal to become Jacksonville Jaguars' next head coach

    Meyer will join the Jaguars, who have emerged in this coaching cycle as one of the more attractive NFL openings. The team has the No. 1 pick in the draft, which is expected to be Clemson star Trevor Lawrence.

  • This 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card just sold for $5.2 million, an all-time record for trading cards

    Entrepreneur/actor Rob Gough bought the Mantle card, which nearly doubled in price since its 2018 sale

  • Michael Phelps' wife, Nicole, shares her fears about losing him to depression

    To help Michael Phelps deal with his depression, his wife, Nicole, needed her own mental health routine.

  • Rams will slow Rodgers, but will it be enough to beat Green Bay?

    Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be hard-pressed to have his way with the Rams’ stingy defense, but L.A. is going to have trouble out-scoring Green Bay.

  • North Division off to a flying start with thriller from Leafs, Habs

    The Maple Leafs and Canadiens offered proof that the NHL's All-Canadian division will live up to the hype.

  • Brock Boeser scores twice, Vancouver defeats Edmonton 5-3 in season opener

    EDMONTON — Brock Boeser and the Vancouver Canucks took advantage of the Edmonton Oilers' defensive lapses to win their opening game of the NHL season Wednesday night. Boeser scored twice in the third, including the winner, in the 5-3 win in front of no fans and canned crowd noise at Rogers Place. Bo Horvat, Adam Gaudette, and rookie Nils Hoglander also scored for Vancouver. Braden Holtby made 28 saves for his first win as a Canuck. Kailer Yamamoto, Darnell Nurse and Adam Larsson replied for Edmonton. Mikko Koskinen stopped 30-of-35 shots for the loss. “I thought we played pretty well tonight. Obviously, there are still things we got to clean up but for the most part I thought the guys battled really hard,” said Horvat. “We kept our game simple fairly early and let our skill take over after that.” Vancouver head coach Travis Green said Boeser’s game has gone up a notch. “I think he’s worked on his shot. He’s worked on his release,” said Green. “Even the second goal, I don’t know if he scores that goal a year ago. His release point, he can change it a little bit better. But it’s not just the goals. I thought his two-way game was solid tonight.” Edmonton head coach Dave Tippett didn’t mince words on his team’s performance. “Poor puck play and poor reads led to Grade-A chances against. Give enough of them and they’re going to capitalize,” said Tippett. “If we want to be harder team to play against, those are the ones that have to come out of our game.” The Canucks won despite not having winger J.T. Miller in the lineup. Miller, their top scorer from last season, and depth defenceman Jordie Benn had to sit out as per COVID-19 protocol. Oiler captain Connor McDavid, playing on his 24th birthday, was held scoreless but buzzed around the net, driving on Holtby relentlessly and drawing multiple penalties. Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl, the reigning Art Ross Trophy winner as the league’s top point getter, registered one assist. Vancouver opened the scoring with less than five minutes to play in the first period. Tanner Pearson, racing with the puck up the right wing, managed, just before getting hit, to spin and put the puck on the tape of Horvat in the slot. Horvat skated in alone and shot the puck low stick side past Koskinen. The Oilers tied the game early in the second. Draisaitl, off a turnover, fed the puck to Yamamoto who one-timed the puck from the slot into the top corner. Hoglander, the Swedish rookie, put Vancouver up 2-1 with less than three minutes to go in the second on a rebound after Edmonton failed to clear the puck out of its own end. The goals came in bunches in the third period, starting with Nurse’s wrist shot from the face-off circle just 10 seconds in. Gaudette then scored on a cross-ice feed from Antoine Roussel to make it 3-2. Less than two minutes later, Quinn Hughes, down on the ice near the blue line, managed to backhand the puck to an open Boeser in the slot, who fired low and in for a 4-2 lead. Then Larsson fired a slapshot from the top of the face-off circle through traffic and in to cut the lead to 4-3. Boeser then took a pass off the wall from Elias Pettersson to steam in on the right wing and fire the puck shortside over Koskinen’s shoulder. The two teams play again in Edmonton Thursday night in what will be a 56-game regular-season sprint over 115 days. Due to cross-border COVID travel restrictions, the seven Canadian teams will play each other in the North Division. Edmonton and Vancouver will play 10 times. It was a return to familiar surroundings for both teams. Edmonton hosted the NHL’s Western Conference playoffs and league’s final two playoff rounds last summer in the so-called playoff “bubble.” For Vancouver it was a breakout bubble. The Canucks, back in the playoffs for the first time since 2015, knocked off the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues in the first round and pushed the Vegas Golden Knights to the brink before bowing out in seven games in the second round. The Oilers ended their season with a major disappointment, losing in four games in the play-in round to the underdog Chicago Blackhawks. In pre-game warmups, the Oilers skated out in their dark blue third jerseys, with their usual numbers but the name Moss on the back of every sweater to honour the memory of locker room attendant Joey Moss. Moss died in October at age 57. He was born with Down syndrome and through the years became a fan favourite, a city icon and an inspiration to many in the cause of inclusivity. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021. Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press

  • NFL Divisional Round: Saints-Buccaneers preview, live stream, playoff schedule

    This may be the last time Tom Brady and Drew Brees square off, but the Buccaneers and Saints are far more than their legendary quarterbacks.

  • Report: Seahawks fire security manager after arrest on child porn charges

    The now-former employee reportedly had 25,000 images in his possession, as well as videos.

  • Report: Ben Simmons was on table for James Harden trade, but Rockets went with Nets' offer

    There was another young talent the Sixers refused to give up for James Harden.

  • Divisional Round pressing questions: Is it disrespectful to compare Tom Brady to this version of Drew Brees? 

    Matt Harmon lays out five pressing questions heading into the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs, including whether Tom Brady is leaps and bounds the superior quarterback in his upcoming matchup of elder statesmen.

  • Aaron Rodgers trying to 'savor every moment' of Packers season as career winds down

    Aaron Rodgers isn't ready to retire yet, but he's trying to enjoy every single moment he can as the end of his career inches closer.

  • Lions reportedly tab Rams personnel director Brad Holmes as next GM

    The Lions have hired Rams college scouting director Brad Holmes for their vacant general manager position.

  • Robot referees: Salvation or scourge?

    Should robots be used to officiate sports? Neil deGrasse Tyson offers his take.

  • Lamar Jackson has most to gain these playoffs, as Ravens take on Bills on Yahoo Sports app

    If Lamar Jackson can lead the Ravens to a Super Bowl, it will be tough to deny his greatness.

  • Steelers part ways with OC Randy Fichtner, two other coaches

    Steelers OC Randy Fichtner won't be back with the Steelers in 2021 after 13 years with the team.

  • NCAAW what to watch: Top-25 matchups in SEC, Pac-12; Big Ten gets Monday tripleheader

    The Big Ten will take center stage on Monday, starting with the nation's third-highest scorer in Michigan's Naz Hillmon.

  • NFL divisional round Sunday picks: Saints try to beat the Buccaneers again

    Sunday's games include a matchup between division rivals.