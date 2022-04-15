Lebanon ready to work with Cyprus on potential offshore gas

  • Cyprus' foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides, right, and his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib talk during their meeting at the foreign ministry house in Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, April 15, 2022. Bou Habib is in Cyprus for one-day visit. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
    1/7

    Cyprus Lebanon

    Cyprus' foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides, right, and his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib talk during their meeting at the foreign ministry house in Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, April 15, 2022. Bou Habib is in Cyprus for one-day visit. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cyprus' foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides, right, welcomes his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib following their meeting at the foreign ministry house in Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, April 15, 2022. Bou Habib is in Cyprus for one-day visit. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
    2/7

    Cyprus Lebanon

    Cyprus' foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides, right, welcomes his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib following their meeting at the foreign ministry house in Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, April 15, 2022. Bou Habib is in Cyprus for one-day visit. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cyprus' foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides, left, welcomes his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib following their meeting at the foreign ministry house in Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, April 15, 2022. Bou Habib is in Cyprus for one-day visit. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
    3/7

    Cyprus Lebanon

    Cyprus' foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides, left, welcomes his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib following their meeting at the foreign ministry house in Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, April 15, 2022. Bou Habib is in Cyprus for one-day visit. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Cyprus' foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides, right, talks with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib before their meeting at the foreign ministry house in Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, April 15, 2022. Bouhabib is in Cyprus for one-day visit. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
    4/7

    Cyprus Lebanon

    Cyprus' foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides, right, talks with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib before their meeting at the foreign ministry house in Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, April 15, 2022. Bouhabib is in Cyprus for one-day visit. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cyprus' foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides, right, talks with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib before their meeting at the foreign ministry house in Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, April 15, 2022. Bouhabib is in Cyprus for one-day visit. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
    5/7

    Cyprus Lebanon

    Cyprus' foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides, right, talks with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib before their meeting at the foreign ministry house in Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, April 15, 2022. Bouhabib is in Cyprus for one-day visit. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cyprus' foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides, right, shakes hands with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib before their meeting at the foreign ministry house in Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, April 15, 2022. Bou Habib is in Cyprus for one-day visit. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
    6/7

    Cyprus Lebanon

    Cyprus' foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides, right, shakes hands with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib before their meeting at the foreign ministry house in Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, April 15, 2022. Bou Habib is in Cyprus for one-day visit. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Cyprus' foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides, right, and his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib talk during their meeting at the foreign ministry house in Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, April 15, 2022. Bou Habib is in Cyprus for one-day visit. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
    7/7

    Cyprus Lebanon

    Cyprus' foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides, right, and his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib talk during their meeting at the foreign ministry house in Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, April 15, 2022. Bou Habib is in Cyprus for one-day visit. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cyprus' foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides, right, and his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib talk during their meeting at the foreign ministry house in Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, April 15, 2022. Bou Habib is in Cyprus for one-day visit. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Cyprus' foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides, right, welcomes his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib following their meeting at the foreign ministry house in Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, April 15, 2022. Bou Habib is in Cyprus for one-day visit. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Cyprus' foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides, left, welcomes his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib following their meeting at the foreign ministry house in Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, April 15, 2022. Bou Habib is in Cyprus for one-day visit. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Cyprus' foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides, right, talks with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib before their meeting at the foreign ministry house in Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, April 15, 2022. Bouhabib is in Cyprus for one-day visit. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Cyprus' foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides, right, talks with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib before their meeting at the foreign ministry house in Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, April 15, 2022. Bouhabib is in Cyprus for one-day visit. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Cyprus' foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides, right, shakes hands with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib before their meeting at the foreign ministry house in Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, April 15, 2022. Bou Habib is in Cyprus for one-day visit. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Cyprus' foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides, right, and his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib talk during their meeting at the foreign ministry house in Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, April 15, 2022. Bou Habib is in Cyprus for one-day visit. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS
·2 min read

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Lebanon is ready to work with Cyprus to exploit potential gas deposits in waters between the two east Mediterranean countries, Lebanon’s top diplomat said Friday, even though a deal on offshore rights hasn’t been formally finalized.

Cyprus and Lebanon signed an agreement delineating their respective offshore exclusive economic zones in 2007, but the Lebanese parliament has yet to ratify it amid the country’s ongoing maritime border dispute with Israel.

Nevertheless, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said after talks with his Cypriot counterpart in Nicosia that “with Cyprus there’s no problem, once we found gas we’re ready to go, put it together.”

“We talked about it and I can assure you that Lebanon is ready to do it,” Bou Habib said.

The Lebanese top diplomat’s remarks come as Europe is seeking new energy sources to wean itself off Russian gas in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Cyprus has issued exploration drilling licenses to ExxonMobil and partner Qatar Petroleum, a consortium made up of French energy company Total and Italy’s Eni, as well as Chevron and partner Shell, to most of its 13 segments in its exclusive economic zone off its southern coast.

To the north, Cyprus faces an intense challenge from Turkey which claims much of the island’s EEZ as its own and has sent warship-escorted survey ships into the area — earning condemnation from the European Union, of which Cyprus is a member.

Cyprus was split along ethnic lines in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup by supporters of union with Greece. The breakaway Turkish Cypriot north is only recognized by Turkey.

Lebanon's Bou Habib said a U.S. written mediation proposal submitted earlier this year that aimed at resolving the Lebanese-Israeli dispute, while much better than previous attempts, is “not enough yet.”

He said both Lebanon’s government and its lawmakers are “all in agreement” on what they seek from a deal with Israel.

“Therefore the response to the Americans hopefully would be soon and it would be one response,” Bou Habib said.

Any discoveries within Lebanon’s own economic zone would be a long-term boon for the crisis-hit country’s beleaguered economy.

Lebanon’s economic crisis has been described by the World Bank as one of the world’s worst since the 1850s. Tens of thousands of people have lost their jobs since October 2019 and the Lebanese pound lost more than 90% of its value.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: Gary Trent Jr. could be Toronto's biggest X-factor

    Gary Trent Jr. could have more room to operate with Philadelphia's defensive ace set to miss up to three games in the series.

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race of career

    Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a statement.

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • 'I can attack anybody': Pascal Siakam on offensive game

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his matchup with the 76ers, how transition becomes more difficult and the James Harden-Joel Embiid pick and roll.

  • Blue Jays waste early lead, fail to sweep Rangers

    Jonah Heim had two hits and three runs batted in, including a two-run homer, as the Texas Rangers rallied past the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6 on Sunday.

  • Baumgartner to lead Canada at U18 worlds; Cheverie 1st woman to coach Canadian men

    CALGARY — Nolan Baumgartner has been named head coach of Canada's team for the upcoming men's under-18 world hockey championship. Kori Cheverie, Todd Miller and David Struch will serve as assistants, joined by goaltending consultant Brad Kirkwood. Baumgartner was an assistant with Canada's men's Olympic team at the 2022 Beijing Games. He also spent parts of four seasons as an assistant with the Vancouver Canucks (2017-21), and held the same role in the American Hockey League with the Chicago Wol

  • What's going on with James Harden?

    Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to discuss the James Harden expierence in Philadelphia and why he is the key to whether the Raptors or 76ers win their playoff series. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.