Lebanon accuses Israel of 'deliberately killing' Reuters journalist in complaint to UN

Lebanon has accused Israel of “deliberately killing” Reuters journalist, Issam Abdallah and plans to submit a complaint to the UN Security Council.

Abdallah, a Lebanese national was killed in suspected Israeli shelling near the Lebanese border on Friday.

Lebanese Prime Minsiter Najib Mikati has blamed the death on Israel.

The Israeli army said on Saturday it is investigating the incident.

“We are aware of the incident with the Reuters journalist,” army spokesman Lt Col Richard Hecht said. “We are looking into it. We already have visuals. We’re doing cross examination. It’s a tragic thing.”

Mr Abdallh was reporting alongside journalists from Al-Jazeera and Agence France-Presse, when he was killed in southern Lebanon.

The reporters were working near Alma al-Shaab, close to the Israel border, along which the Israeli military and Lebanese militia Hezbollah have exchanged fire in recent days.

Two other Reuters journalists were also injured in the same incident.

One of them, Maher Nazeh, said they were filming missile fire coming from the direction of Israel when one hit Mr Abdallah; seconds later, another missile hit the car the group had used, Reuters has reported.

Mr Abdallah was killed late Friday afternoon while providing a live video signal for broadcasters. A loud explosion shook the camera, the air filled with smoke and people could be heard screaming.

AFP and Al-Jazeera say they have each had two journalists injured in the same incident.

“Israel deliberately killed my son,” Fatima Kanso, Mr Abdallah’s mother, told Reuters. “They were all wearing journalists’ gear and the word ‘press’ was visible. Israel cannot deny this crime.”

“Obviously, we would never want to hit or kill or shoot any journalist that is doing its job,” Gilad Erdan, Israel’s envoy to the UN, said on Friday. “But you know, we’re in a state of war, things might happen.”

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon, a peacekeeping unit that patrols the Lebanon-Israel border, said it was “deeply saddened” to hear a journalist was killed and that other journalists were injured.

“The potential for this escalation to spiral out of control is clear, and it must be halted,” it said in a statement.