Israel launches air strikes in Lebanon and Gaza after militants fire missile barrage

Israel attacked what it said were underground tunnels and weapons manufacturing sites in Gaza on Friday morning - REUTERS

Israel launched air strikes in Lebanon on Friday morning in response to a militant rocket attack, raising fears of an all-out conflict in the coming days.

The Israeli military said on Friday before dawn that it was “currently striking in Lebanon” without immediately providing details – but there were reports in Lebanese media of explosions in the southern city of Tyre.

A witness told AFP that at least two shells fell near a Palestinian refugee camp near Tyre, while there were further reports of Israeli aircraft heard over the city of Naqoura and near Nabatieh.

The Israeli Defence Forces claimed they were attacking targets belonging to Hamas.

"The IDF will not allow the Hamas terrorist organisation to operate from within Lebanon and holds the state of Lebanon responsible for every directed fire emanating from its territory," it said in a statement.

The escalation comes after militants in southern Lebanon on Thursday fired a massive barrage of rockets at northern Israel in the biggest single attack since the 2006 Lebanon war.

The Israeli military said that 34 rockets were fired at Israel, with most intercepted by Israel’s high-powered Iron Dome air defence systems.

Israel then hit back on Friday morning with air strikes on the Gaza strip.

While the sight of the rockets tearing across the skies terrified thousands in northern Israel, only two injuries were reported.

Black smoke billows from the site of a rocket impact in Bezet, northern Israel - REUTERS

There were also reports of damage to a shop and other buildings in the northern town of Shlomi.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Israeli media reports suggested the rockets were launched by Palestinian militant factions in southern Lebanon, potentially with the tacit approval of the Hizbollah militant group.

A spokesman for Hizbollah declined to comment when approached by The Telegraph.

The Israeli military launched a wave of air strikes on the Gaza strip in the early hours of Friday morning in retaliation for the rocket fire from Lebanon, which it blamed on Palestinian militant groups.

Israeli military officials said the air strikes struck underground tunnels and weapons manufacturing sites.

Hamas in Gaza responded by firing rockets at Israeli towns near the border shortly afterwards.

Shrapnel damage in the town of Shlomi. - OREN ZIV/AFP

Tensions in Israel remain extremely high after footage of Israeli forces brutally beating Palestinians on the ground inside the al-Aqsa mosque on Tuesday night caused shock and revulsion across the Middle East.

Israeli forces raided the mosque for a second time on Wednesday night, increasing tensions further. Israeli police insist that they took reasonable steps after Palestinian worshippers barricaded themselves in the mosque and refused to leave.

Thursday’s rocket barrage evoked bitter memories of the 2006 Lebanon war in which 120 Israeli soldiers and around a thousand Hizbollah fighters were killed.

Police remove the remains of an intercepted rocket fired from Lebanon - Ariel Schalit/AP

Eli Cohen, the Israeli foreign minister, suggested on Thursday that the attack was launched to deliberately coincide with the first day of Passover.

“As we sit at the holiday table, family and friends, Israel is facing rockets from south and north. This is not a coincidence,” he said, alluding to southern rocket launches from the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the violence at al-Aqsa.

“No one should test us, we will take all necessary measures to defend our country and people,” he added.

Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Thursday that the country's enemies would “pay the price for any act of aggression”.