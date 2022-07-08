Leaving a pet in a parked car can have consequences — and not just for the animal

St. John's vet Heather Hillier, left, and dog Quincy demonstrate how to secure a seatbelt harness inside a vehicle. Quincy's owner recently passed away, but he has since been adopted. (Darrell Roberts/CBC - image credit)

After a particularly warm month in St. John's, a veterinarian is warning pet owners about the dangers of leaving a pet alone in a car or truck.

Speaking with reporters Thursday, Dr. Heather Hillier, shelter veterinarian for Humane Services, noted pets — like humans — who live in St. John's aren't used to hot temperatures.

"They really can't be left in the vehicle in these summer days," Hillier said.

"Direct sunshine into the car will heat the interior of the car quite quickly, and heat exhaustion and heat stroke is a real concern."

Hillier said direct sunshine can create a "greenhouse" effect inside the vehicle even on cooler days — and cracking a window isn't enough to prevent heat exhaustion or potential heat stroke for dogs, which don't perspire like humans.

She said short-nosed, overweight, and older dogs can suffer heat exhaustion more quickly, especially if they have difficulty breathing.

Signs of Heat Exhaustion in Dogs

Panting.

Pink or red gums.

Enlarged eyes.

Heavy breathing.

Anxious movements.

Dullness.

Unable to stand.

She said in extreme cases, dogs experiencing heat stroke could pass out or have a seizure.

WATCH | Heather Hillier, a St. John's veterinarian, and Quincy, a dog, demonstrate how to use a seatbelt harness.

Hillier said on a hot day, the temperature inside a vehicle can double after just 10 minutes — which is why even a quick stop at a store could prove dangerous for a pet left in a vehicle.

Getting help

Hillier said leaving a pet unattended in a hot vehicle can also result in legal consequences under the Health and Protection of Animals Act, since causing an animal to be in distress is illegal.

St. John's Coun. Maggie Burton said if someone sees a pet in an unattended vehicle near a store, they can ask the business to page the owner of the vehicle. Alternatively, she said, they can call 911 and alert police.

"The goal should be to have someone respond as quickly as possible to a pet in distress," she said.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Cst. James Cadigan echoed Burton's recommendation, and said police get at least one call a day during warmer months about pets left alone inside vehicles.

Cadigan said the RNC also receives reports of distracted driving due to pets sitting on a lap, or who are otherwise not secured in a vehicle.

"Another important thing to consider is that in the case of a collision, a pet becomes a projectile in that vehicle and can not only hurt the persons in the vehicle, but the pet is in danger," he said.

Not securing a pet while driving is a ticketable offence, resulting in a fine, under the Highway Traffic Act.

Hillier said there are several options for securing a pet in a vehicle, ranging from netting across a hatch for bigger dogs, to booster seats for small pets. She noted however, that putting an animal in a trunk is also illegal.

