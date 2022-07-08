Leaving a pet in a parked car can have consequences — and not just for the animal

·3 min read
St. John's vet Heather Hillier, left, and dog Quincy demonstrate how to secure a seatbelt harness inside a vehicle. Quincy's owner recently passed away, but he has since been adopted. (Darrell Roberts/CBC - image credit)
St. John's vet Heather Hillier, left, and dog Quincy demonstrate how to secure a seatbelt harness inside a vehicle. Quincy's owner recently passed away, but he has since been adopted. (Darrell Roberts/CBC - image credit)
Darrell Roberts/CBC
Darrell Roberts/CBC

After a particularly warm month in St. John's, a veterinarian is warning pet owners about the dangers of leaving a pet alone in a car or truck.

Speaking with reporters Thursday, Dr. Heather Hillier, shelter veterinarian for Humane Services, noted pets — like humans — who live in St. John's aren't used to hot temperatures.

"They really can't be left in the vehicle in these summer days," Hillier said.

"Direct sunshine into the car will heat the interior of the car quite quickly, and heat exhaustion and heat stroke is a real concern."

Hillier said direct sunshine can create a "greenhouse" effect inside the vehicle even on cooler days — and cracking a window isn't enough to prevent heat exhaustion or potential heat stroke for dogs, which don't perspire like humans.

She said short-nosed, overweight, and older dogs can suffer heat exhaustion more quickly, especially if they have difficulty breathing.

Signs of Heat Exhaustion in Dogs

  • Panting.

  • Pink or red gums.

  • Enlarged eyes.

  • Heavy breathing.

  • Anxious movements.

  • Dullness.

  • Unable to stand.

She said in extreme cases, dogs experiencing heat stroke could pass out or have a seizure.

WATCH | Heather Hillier, a St. John's veterinarian, and Quincy, a dog, demonstrate how to use a seatbelt harness. 

Hillier said on a hot day, the temperature inside a vehicle can double after just 10 minutes —  which is why even a quick stop at a store could prove dangerous for a pet left in a vehicle.

Getting help

Hillier said leaving a pet unattended in a hot vehicle can also result in legal consequences under the Health and Protection of Animals Act, since causing an animal to be in distress is illegal.

St. John's Coun. Maggie Burton said if someone sees a pet in an unattended vehicle near a store, they can ask the business to page the owner of the vehicle. Alternatively, she said, they can call 911 and alert police.

"The goal should be to have someone respond as quickly as possible to a pet in distress," she said.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Cst. James Cadigan echoed Burton's recommendation, and said police get at least one call a day during warmer months about pets left alone inside vehicles.

Darrell Roberts/CBC
Darrell Roberts/CBC

Cadigan said the RNC also receives reports of distracted driving due to pets sitting on a lap, or who are otherwise not secured in a vehicle.

"Another important thing to consider is that in the case of a collision, a pet becomes a projectile in that vehicle and can not only hurt the persons in the vehicle, but the pet is in danger," he said.

Not securing a pet while driving is a ticketable offence, resulting in a fine, under the Highway Traffic Act.

Hillier said there are several options for securing a pet in a vehicle, ranging from netting across a hatch for bigger dogs, to booster seats for small pets. She noted however, that putting an animal in a trunk is also illegal.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Argonauts miss late convert, lose 23-22 to unbeaten Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — Although Boris Bede missed a routine convert that would have tied the game and forced overtime, his Toronto Argonauts teammates blamed themselves for their heartbreaking loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. "A whole lot more points were missed than just on missed kicks," Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson said Monday night after his team slipped to 1-2 in the standings. With 25 seconds left in regulation, Bede missed a convert attempt that would have tied the game as the Argos

  • Street Fighter 6: New fighters can jump in

    Here are the latest updates about the iconic combat game series that not just core fans should know.

  • Wheeler, Hoskins, Realmuto lift Phillies over Cardinals 4-0

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw seven shutout innings of four-hit ball and Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto slugged home runs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Sunday night. The Phillies won two of three games in the series against a team they are chasing for a National League wild-card spot. “A series win is always a plus,” Wheeler said. “Hopefully, we can continue this and keep it up." Since Rob Thomson took over as interim manager following the firing of Joe G

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter

    TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Vallee, Erlam satisfied with a fifth in 3m synchro at world diving championships

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Mia Vallee and Margo Erlam wrapped up their inaugural FINA World Diving Championships on Sunday with a fifth-place finish in the 3m synchro in Budapest, Hungary. The Canadian pair’s five-dive performance received 282.90 points from the judges. China’s Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani claimed gold with 343.14 points, followed by silver medallists Sayaka Mikami and Rin Kaneto of Japan with 303.00 points, and bronze medallists Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia with 294.12

  • Sainz wins 1st career F1 race with British GP victory

    SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. won his first career Formula One race on Sunday with a victory at the British Grand Prix — the most dramatic race so far this season. It began with a frightening first-lap crash and ended with intense wheel-to-wheel battles for the podium positions. Sainz was in the lead with Charles Leclerc close behind and, while Ferrari at first said they were “free to fight,” the Italian team then asked Sainz to let Leclerc past to avoid losing time to Lewis Hamil

  • Edmonton Oilers pick local winger Reid Schaefer in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Reid Schaefer grew up surrounded by Edmonton Oilers jerseys. The jersey he pulled over his head Thursday, though, was special — it was the one he received after the Oilers called his name 32nd overall at the NHL entry draft. “I was kind of nervous there at pick 32," said Schaefer, who grew up in Spruce Grove, Alta., just outside of Edmonton. "I knew Edmonton showed some interest and when I heard my name called, it was a dream come true. "Very special.” The six-foot-three, 213-pound le

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Oilers announce assistants Manson, Gulutzan will return to Woodcroft's coaching staff

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday. The Oilers also announced that goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal will return, while Brad Holland has been promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting. Manson joined the Oilers from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors alongside head coach Jay Woodcroft in February. The 55

  • Dodgers catcher Barnes gets $7M, 2-year deal through '24

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Catcher Austin Barnes agreed Sunday to a $7 million, two-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers covering 2023 and ‘24 rather than become a free agent after this year’s World Series. Barnes gets $3.5 million in each of the next two seasons, and the Dodgers have a $3.5 million team option for 2025. He can earn up to $500,000 annually in performance bonuses for games: $50,000 each for 65 and 70, $75,000 for 75, $150,000 for 80 and $175,000 for 85. Barnes said the team approac

  • Cricket in Hamilton: 175 years of history, lots of players, nowhere to play

    When Pranav Patel moved to Hamilton for his master's degree last fall, he wondered if his cricket playing days were behind him. Patel has been a cricket player since he was a child and played on his university team in India. He wasn't sure there would be cricket teams in Canada. "I was worried," he said. "It's the country where soccer and, you know, football [are] really popular. And ice hockey." Patel found the Hamilton Cricket Club, which is celebrating its 175th anniversary, through Instagram

  • CBC Sports to broadcast Canadian WNT's group stage matches at CONCACAF W Championship

    The Canadian women's soccer team's quest for qualification to three major tournaments will be broadcast on CBC Sports. All three of Canada's group stage matches for the CONCACAF W Championship will be available on CBC-TV and the free CBC Gem streaming service, following an agreement with Mediapro Canada — the rights holder in Canada for all CONCACAF national team tournaments through 2023. CBC Sports will provide national coverage of Canada's matches against Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday and Pan

  • 'I took it personal': Argos' Harris set to face old team as Bombers visit Toronto

    Andrew Harris has always played with a chip on his shoulder. The Toronto Argonauts star running back did his best to keep that motivation in check leading up to the first game against his former team. But there's little doubt it will grow exponentially every time Harris touches the ball when facing the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-0) at BMO Field on Monday. "I'm trying to focus on it being another game and not build it up too, too much," Harris told The Canadian Press in a phone interview. "Once I s

  • Moore homers off Gurriel's glove, Mariners beat Toronto 8-3

    SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Moore homered — with an assist from left-fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. — and Marco Gonzales gave up two earned runs and pitched into the seventh inning, leading the Seattle Mariners to an 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night. Cal Raleigh and Eugenio Suarez also homered and drove in three runs for Seattle. But, Moore’s unusual home run was the highlight. Moore hit a deep fly to the warning track in the second inning. Gurriel tracked it down, but as he made a run