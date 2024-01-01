What’s Leaving Netflix in January 2024
Out with the old and in with the new! 2024 will see several films and TV series leave Netflix. Jordan Peele’s “Get Out,” a surprise addition in the month of October, will leave Jan. 5 as will the Peele-produced, Oscar-winning Spike Lee film “BlacKkKlansman” and Octavia Spencer horror-thriller “Ma.” The “Spy Kids” trilogy departs the streamer Jan. 12 and the Tom Holland-starring video game adaptation “Uncharted” leaves Jan. 14.
For Yorgos Lanthimos fans who can’t get enough of the director after the release of “Poor Things” in theaters or of Barry Keoghan’s performance in “Saltburn” now on Prime Video, “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” doesn’t leave Netflix until Jan. 22. At the end of the month, “Call Me By Your Name,” “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2,” “La La Land,” “Eat Pray Love,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and more will depart the streamer.
Here’s everything leaving Netflix in January 2024:
Leaving Jan. 5
BlacKkKlansman
Get Out
Love Island USA: Season 2
Ma
Leaving Jan. 12
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Leaving Jan. 14
The Doll
The Doll 2
Uncharted
Leaving Jan. 19
The Real World: Season 28
Leaving Jan. 22
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Leaving Jan. 24
Begin Again
Leaving Jan. 31
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Baby Mama
The Bling Ring
Call Me by Your Name
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs: Season 1
Eat Pray Love
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
La La Land
Survivor: Season 32: Kaôh Rōng
