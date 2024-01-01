What’s Leaving Netflix in January 2024

Out with the old and in with the new! 2024 will see several films and TV series leave Netflix. Jordan Peele’s “Get Out,” a surprise addition in the month of October, will leave Jan. 5 as will the Peele-produced, Oscar-winning Spike Lee film “BlacKkKlansman” and Octavia Spencer horror-thriller “Ma.” The “Spy Kids” trilogy departs the streamer Jan. 12 and the Tom Holland-starring video game adaptation “Uncharted” leaves Jan. 14.

For Yorgos Lanthimos fans who can’t get enough of the director after the release of “Poor Things” in theaters or of Barry Keoghan’s performance in “Saltburn” now on Prime Video, “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” doesn’t leave Netflix until Jan. 22. At the end of the month, “Call Me By Your Name,” “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2,” “La La Land,” “Eat Pray Love,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and more will depart the streamer.

Here’s everything leaving Netflix in January 2024:

Leaving Jan. 5

BlacKkKlansman

Get Out

Love Island USA: Season 2

Ma

Leaving Jan. 12

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Leaving Jan. 14

The Doll

The Doll 2

Uncharted

Leaving Jan. 19

The Real World: Season 28

Leaving Jan. 22

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Leaving Jan. 24

Begin Again

Leaving Jan. 31

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Baby Mama

The Bling Ring

Call Me by Your Name

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs: Season 1

Eat Pray Love

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

La La Land

Survivor: Season 32: Kaôh Rōng

