Movies like The Addams Family, Hot Fuzz, Casino and Good Burger are all being removed from Netflix in Canada in February 2023 (Getty Images & The Canadian Press)

Netflix may be riding the success of the Wednesday series but the 1990s movies The Addams Family and Addams Family Values, starring Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christopher Lloyd and Christina Ricci, will be removed from the streaming site in Canada on Feb. 1.

Canadians are going to feel a significant hit to the comedies available on Netflix in February, with a lot of fan favourites leaving the platform, including the 1997 comedy Good Burger with Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell.

The Cable Guy with Jim Carrey, Matthew Broderick, Leslie Mann and Jack Black, Rob Schneider's Big Stan and Ice Cube's trilogy Friday, Next Friday and Friday After Next are also being removed from Netflix in Canada next month.

For fans of Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg's Cornetto trilogy, the second film in the series, Hot Fuzz, will be removed from Netflix in Canada on Feb. 1.

If dramas are more your speed, Martin Scorsese's Casino with Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Sharon Stone, Elizabeth: The Golden Age starring Cate Blanchett, and 2003's The Italian Job with Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron, Edward Norton and Jason Statham, are all leaving Netflix on Feb. 1, 2023, as well.

The 2016 thriller Nocturnal Animals with Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal, Salt starring Angelina Jolie and Christopher Nolan's Tenet will also be removed from Netflix in Canada.

On the TV front, the medical drama New Amsterdam (Seasons 1 and 2), starring Ryan Eggold, is leaving the streaming platform Feb. 15.

NEW AMSTERDAM -- Season Pilot -- Pictured: Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin -- (Photo by: Francisco Roman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

The full list of movies and TV shows being removed from Netflix Canada in February:

Feb. 1

3:10 to Yuma

A Christmas Catch

A Very Country Christmas

The Addams Family

Addams Family Values

Ask Me Anything

Battleship

Big Stan

Biking Borders

The Cable Guy

Casino

Christmas with a Prince

Damage

Daylight

Downsizing

Driven to Kill

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Enemy at the Gates

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Friday

Friday After Next

Get a Job

Good Burger

Hellboy 2: The Golden Army

Hometown Holiday

Horrid Henry

Hot Fuzz

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

The Italian Job

Killer Elite

Killer Instinct

Knowing

Letters to Juliet

Limitless

Macbeth

My Christmas Inn

The Mystic River

Newness

Next Friday

Nocturnal Animals

Paper Planes

Pop Team Epic

Prison Playbook

Rocks

Salt

Saving Santa

Silver Linings Playbook

Tenet

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club

We Were Soldiers

Young Adultv

Feb. 3

Fukrey Boyzzz

Imperial Dreams

Feb. 5

The Paper Tigers

Feb. 7

Sons of the Caliphate

Feb. 10

Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio

Feb. 15

New Amsterdam

Spark

Nightmare High

Feb. 21

Fifty: The Series

Feb. 23

Best Lover

Feb. 14

100 días para enamorarnos

Feb. 25

Sin senos sí hay paraíso

Feb. 27