Netflix Canada removing 'The Addams Family,' 'Casino,' 'Good Burger' and 'Hot Fuzz' in February
Netflix may be riding the success of the Wednesday series but the 1990s movies The Addams Family and Addams Family Values, starring Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christopher Lloyd and Christina Ricci, will be removed from the streaming site in Canada on Feb. 1.
Canadians are going to feel a significant hit to the comedies available on Netflix in February, with a lot of fan favourites leaving the platform, including the 1997 comedy Good Burger with Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell.
The Cable Guy with Jim Carrey, Matthew Broderick, Leslie Mann and Jack Black, Rob Schneider's Big Stan and Ice Cube's trilogy Friday, Next Friday and Friday After Next are also being removed from Netflix in Canada next month.
For fans of Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg's Cornetto trilogy, the second film in the series, Hot Fuzz, will be removed from Netflix in Canada on Feb. 1.
If dramas are more your speed, Martin Scorsese's Casino with Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Sharon Stone, Elizabeth: The Golden Age starring Cate Blanchett, and 2003's The Italian Job with Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron, Edward Norton and Jason Statham, are all leaving Netflix on Feb. 1, 2023, as well.
The 2016 thriller Nocturnal Animals with Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal, Salt starring Angelina Jolie and Christopher Nolan's Tenet will also be removed from Netflix in Canada.
On the TV front, the medical drama New Amsterdam (Seasons 1 and 2), starring Ryan Eggold, is leaving the streaming platform Feb. 15.
The full list of movies and TV shows being removed from Netflix Canada in February:
Feb. 1
3:10 to Yuma
A Christmas Catch
A Very Country Christmas
The Addams Family
Addams Family Values
Ask Me Anything
Battleship
Big Stan
Biking Borders
The Cable Guy
Casino
Christmas with a Prince
Damage
Daylight
Downsizing
Driven to Kill
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Enemy at the Gates
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Friday
Friday After Next
Get a Job
Good Burger
Hellboy 2: The Golden Army
Hometown Holiday
Horrid Henry
Hot Fuzz
The Huntsman: Winter’s War
The Italian Job
Killer Elite
Killer Instinct
Knowing
Letters to Juliet
Limitless
Macbeth
My Christmas Inn
The Mystic River
Newness
Next Friday
Nocturnal Animals
Paper Planes
Pop Team Epic
Prison Playbook
Rocks
Salt
Saving Santa
Silver Linings Playbook
Tenet
Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club
We Were Soldiers
Young Adultv
Feb. 3
Fukrey Boyzzz
Imperial Dreams
Feb. 5
The Paper Tigers
Feb. 7
Sons of the Caliphate
Feb. 10
Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio
Feb. 15
New Amsterdam
Spark
Nightmare High
Feb. 21
Fifty: The Series
Feb. 23
Best Lover
Feb. 14
100 días para enamorarnos
Feb. 25
Sin senos sí hay paraíso
Feb. 27
Six Windows in the Desert