Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in April 2023

It’s time to binge as much “New Girl” as possible on Netflix before the beloved Fox sitcom leaves the streaming service. It’s one of a handful of shows and movies due to leave Netflix this month (but don’t worry, you’ll be able to stream “New Girl” on Hulu and Peacock on April 17). The binge-worthy TV series leaves Netflix on April 9, while the comedy series “The IT Crowd” departs on April 25 and “Ash vs. Evil Dead” exits on April 28.

Movies due to leave Netflix in April include “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” and “Leap Year.” Check out the full list of what’s leaving Netflix below.

Also Read:

Here’s What’s New on Netflix in April 2023

Leaving April 1

Turbo FAST: Seasons 1-3

Leaving April 3

What Lies Below

Leaving April 7

Hush

Leaving April 9

New Girl: Seasons 1-7

Leaving April 11

Married at First Sight: Season 10

Leaving April 12

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

Leaving April 18

Cuckoo: Seasons 1-5

Leaving April 20

The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Seasons 1-4

Leaving April 23

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

Leaving April 24

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Leaving April 25

The IT Crowd: Series 1-5

Leaving April 27

Señora Acero: Seasons 1-5

Leaving April 28

Ash vs. Evil Dead: Seasons 1-3

Leaving April 30

Den of Thieves

Empire State

Leap Year

Road to Perdition

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Also Read:

The 25 Best New Movies to Stream in April 2023