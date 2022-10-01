What’s Leaving HBO Max in October 2022

It’s last call for a number of excellent Comedy Central series as well as a handful of genuinely great films on HBO Max this month.

On Oct. 31, the Comedy Central shows “Key and Peele,” “Nathan for You,” “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Reno 911!” and “Chappelle’s Show” (the first two seasons) will depart HBO Max, likely heading to Paramount+ at some point in November.

Also leaving HBO Max this month is the Halsey music film “If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power,” as well as the surprisingly great horror prequel “Annabelle: Creation.” Other noteworthy depatures include “Capote,” “High Fidelity,” “Jerry Maguire,” “McCabe and Mrs. Miller,” the 1994 version of “Little Women” and the “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” movies.

Check out the full list of what’s leaving HBO Max in October below.

October 6

If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power (Halsey), 2021

October 7

The God of High School (Dubbed) & (Subtitled)

October 14

Point Break, 2015 (HBO)

Tom & Jerry, 2021 (HBO)

October 18

The Price of Freedom, 2021



October 19

Annabelle: Creation, 2017

October 25

The Bronx, USA, 2019 (HBO)

October 31

28 Days Later, 2002 (HBO)

28 Weeks Later, 2007 (HBO)

71, 2014 (HBO)

A Cry in the Dark, 1988

All My Life, 2020

America, America, 1963

American Pastoral, 2016 (HBO)

Anchors Aweigh, 1945

Angels and Demons, 2009

Angels in the Outfield, 1994

Anger Management, 2003

Assassins, 2014

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction, 2006, Extended Version

Blood on the Moon

Blood Ties, 2013

Book of the Shadows: Blair Witch 2, 2000

Breaking Away, 1979

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, 2004

Capote, 2005

Captain Blood, 1935

Chappelle’s Show, Season 1-2

Chateau Vato, 2020

Coma, 1978

Crossing Delancey, 1988

David Copperfield, 1935

De Lo Mio, 2019

Deception, 2008

Domino, 2019

Elvis: That’s The Way It Is, 1970

Equilibrium, 2002

Evolution, 2001

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, 2011

Father of the Bride, 1950

Fire With Fire, 2012 (HBO)

Flying Leathernecks, 1951

Good News, 1947

Goodbye Mr. Chips, 1969

Guess Who, 2005

Half Brothers, 2020

Hall Pass, 2011

Happily N’Ever After, 2006

Happily N’Ever After 2, 2009

Hard Rain, 1998 (HBO)

Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991

High Fidelity, 2000

Hooper, 1978

Hostel, 2005

House of 1,000 Corpses, 2003

Ice Station Zebra, 1968

Igby Goes Down, 2002

Inside Amy Schumer

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, 1993

Jerry Maguire, 1996

Key & Peele

Key Largo 1948

Kin, 2018 (HBO)

Linda and the Mockingbirds, 2020 (HBO)

Lisztomania, 1975

Little Women, 1994

Machine Gun Preacher, 2011

Master Of Disguise, 2002 (HBO)

McCabe and Mrs. Miller, 1971

Modern Problems, 1981 (HBO)

Moonstruck, 1987

Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium, 2007

Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter, 1968

My Favorite Year, 1982

Nathan For You

Night Moves, 1975

Night Owls, 2015 (HBO)

North Dallas Forty, 1979 (HBO)

Now, Voyager, 1942

On the Town, 1949

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, 1975

Original Sin, 2001 Unrated Version (HBO)

Outbreak, 1995

Pecado Original (AKA Original Sin), 2018 (HBO)

Porno Para Principiantes (Porno For Newbies), 2018 (HBO)

Protocol, 1984

Racing Stripes, 2005 (HBO)

Reno 911!

Room for One More, 1952

Runaway Train, 1985 (HBO)

Say Anything…, 1989 (HBO)

Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)

Snakes on a Plane, 2006

Speedway, 1968

Splendor in the Grass, 1961

Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye, 1985]

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, 2003

Terminator Salvation, 2009

The Assignment, 2016

The Bachelor and the Bobby Soxer, 1947

The Blair Witch Project, 1999

The Charge of the Light Brigade, 1968

The Cincinnati Kid, 1965

The Command, 2018

The Confirmation, 2016

The Da Vinci Code, 2006

The Dark Half, 1993

The Devil’s Reject, 2005

The Falcon And The Snowman, 1985

The Final Cut, 2004

The Great American Pastime, 1956

The Hunger, 1983

The Legend of the Zorro, 2005

The Mighty Quinn, 1989 (HBO)

The Mystery of the Wax Museum, 1933

The Notebook, 2004

The Pact, 2012 (HBO)

The Perfect Storm, 2000

The Perks of Being a Wallflower, 2012

The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1946

The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1981

The Public Enemy, 1931

The Purge, 2013 (HBO)

The Replacements, 2000

The Sapphires, 2012 (HBO)

The Satanic Rites of Dracula, 1973

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 2005

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, 2008

The Spirit, 2008 (HBO)

The Switch, 2010

The Taking of Pelham 123, 2009

The Wolverine, 2013

Thelma & Louise, 1991

This is Elvis, 1981

Top Secret!, 1984 (HBO)

Una Semana, 2017 (HBO)

Viva Las Vegas, 1964

W.E., 2011 (HBO)

War, 2007

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?,1991

William Faulkner’s The Long, Hot Summer, 1958

Woodstock: The Director’s Cut, 1994

Zoo Animals, 2018 (HBO)

