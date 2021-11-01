Here’s What’s Leaving HBO Max in November
HBO Max has unveiled the complete list of every movie leaving the streaming service in November. Front and center is “Dune,” which premiered on HBO Max day-and-day with its theatrical release on Oct. 22, but per Warner Bros.’ streaming deal for 2021 new releases, is only streaming on HBO Max for 31 days before it becomes a theatrical exclusive. So “Dune” leaves HBO Max on Nov. 21, while director David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation also leaves the streaming service on Nov. 30.
Also exiting this month is the Margot Robbie DC movie “Birds of Prey,” which departs on Nov. 14, while Clint Eastwood’s “Man With No Name” trilogy leaves HBO Max on the same day.
And Nov. 30 brings the most expirations, as noteworthy titles like ”Adventureland,” “Mean Streets,” “True Romance” and the two Robert Downey Jr. “Sherlock Holmes” films all leave the streaming service. Also departing at the end of November are the final two “Hobbit” movies, although it appears the initial entry – “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” – will remain on HBO Max, at least for another month.
Check out the complete list of what’s leaving HBO Max in November below.
Leaving Nov. 7
The Price Of Everything, 2018 (HBO)
Leaving Nov. 14
Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn), 2020 (HBO)
A Fistful Of Dollars, 1964
For A Few Dollars More, 1965
The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly, 1966
Leaving Nov. 15
In The Line Of Fire, 1993
Leaving Nov. 21
Dune, 2021
Leaving Nov. 25
Blade: Trinity, 2004
Leaving Nov. 30
10 Years, 2012 (HBO)
Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)
The Adventures Of Panda Warrior, 2012
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)
An American In Paris, 1951
Annabelle: Creation, 2017 (HBO)
Bad Boys II, 2003
Bad Boys, 1995
Bajo El Mismo Techo (Aka Under The Same Roof), 2019 (HBO)
Barbarosa, 1982 (HBO)
The Bear, 1989 (HBO)
Black Rain, 1989 (HBO)
Bless The Child, 2000 (HBO)
The Blind Side, 2009
Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)
Bridget Jones’s Baby, 2016
Bridget Jones’s Diary, 2001
The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)
The Curse Of Frankenstein, 1957
Deliverance, 1972
Desperado, 1995
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, 2012 (HBO)
Dracula Has Risen From The Grave, 1969
Drillbit Taylor, 2008 (HBO)
Dune, 1984 (HBO)
The Eagle Has Landed, 1977 (HBO)
Easy Rider, 1969
El Asesino De Los Caprichos (Aka The Goya Murders), 2019 (HBO)
The Enforcer, 1976
Esta Es Tu Cuba (Aka This Is Your Cuba), 2019 (HBO)
The Evil That Men Do, 1984 (HBO)
Ghost Rider, 2007
Ghost Rider: Spirit Of Vengeance, 2011
Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)
Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)
Hero, 2009 (HBO)
The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies, 2014
The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug, 2013
Hormigas (Aka The Awakening Of The Ants), 2019 (HBO)
Horror Of Dracula, 1958
The Human Stain, 2003 (HBO)
Humboldt County, 2008 (HBO)
The Immigrant, 2014 (HBO)
Infamous, 2006
The King Of Staten Island, 2020 (HBO)
Lassiter, 1984 (HBO)
Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole, 2010
Mean Streets, 1973
Michael, 1996 (HBO)
Million Dollar Baby (2004), 2004
Missing In Action 2 – The Beginning, 1985 (HBO)
Missing In Action, 1984 (HBO)
Mr. Popper’s Penguins, 2011 (HBO)
The Mummy (1959), 1959
A Nightmare On Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988
Once Upon A Time In Brooklyn, 2013
Orange County, 2002 (HBO)
The Phantom Of The Opera, 2004
Practical Magic, 1998
Proof, 2005 (HBO)
Pure Country, 1992
Rat Race, 2001 (HBO)
Repentance, 2014 (HBO)
Riding In Cars With Boys, 2001
The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)
Robots, 2005 (HBO)
Rosewater, 2014 (HBO)
Rosewood, 1997
Secondhand Lions, 2003
Sherlock Holmes, 2009
Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows, 2011
A Shock To The System, 1990 (HBO)
Sneakers, 1992 (HBO)
South Central, 1992
Spies In Disguise, 2019 (HBO)
Splendor In The Grass, 1961
Steel, 1997
Sweet November, 2001
Three Days Of The Condor, 1975 (HBO)
True Romance, 1993
Walking And Talking, 1996 (HBO)
War Horse, 2011 (HBO)
White Chicks (Unrated & Uncut), 2004
Woodstock: The Director’s Cut, 1994
Words And Pictures, 2014 (HBO)
Wrath Of The Titans, 2012 (HBO)
Wyatt Earp, 1994