Here’s What’s Leaving HBO Max in November

HBO Max has unveiled the complete list of every movie leaving the streaming service in November. Front and center is “Dune,” which premiered on HBO Max day-and-day with its theatrical release on Oct. 22, but per Warner Bros.’ streaming deal for 2021 new releases, is only streaming on HBO Max for 31 days before it becomes a theatrical exclusive. So “Dune” leaves HBO Max on Nov. 21, while director David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation also leaves the streaming service on Nov. 30.

Also exiting this month is the Margot Robbie DC movie “Birds of Prey,” which departs on Nov. 14, while Clint Eastwood’s “Man With No Name” trilogy leaves HBO Max on the same day.

And Nov. 30 brings the most expirations, as noteworthy titles like ”Adventureland,” “Mean Streets,” “True Romance” and the two Robert Downey Jr. “Sherlock Holmes” films all leave the streaming service. Also departing at the end of November are the final two “Hobbit” movies, although it appears the initial entry – “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” – will remain on HBO Max, at least for another month.

Check out the complete list of what’s leaving HBO Max in November below.

Leaving Nov. 7

The Price Of Everything, 2018 (HBO)

Leaving Nov. 14

Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn), 2020 (HBO)

A Fistful Of Dollars, 1964

For A Few Dollars More, 1965

The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly, 1966

Leaving Nov. 15

In The Line Of Fire, 1993

Leaving Nov. 21

Dune, 2021

Leaving Nov. 25

Blade: Trinity, 2004

Leaving Nov. 30

Warner Bros

10 Years, 2012 (HBO)

Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)

The Adventures Of Panda Warrior, 2012

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)

An American In Paris, 1951

Annabelle: Creation, 2017 (HBO)

Bad Boys II, 2003

Bad Boys, 1995

Bajo El Mismo Techo (Aka Under The Same Roof), 2019 (HBO)

Barbarosa, 1982 (HBO)

The Bear, 1989 (HBO)

Black Rain, 1989 (HBO)

Bless The Child, 2000 (HBO)

The Blind Side, 2009

Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)

Bridget Jones’s Baby, 2016

Bridget Jones’s Diary, 2001

The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)

Story continues

The Curse Of Frankenstein, 1957

Deliverance, 1972

Desperado, 1995

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, 2012 (HBO)

Dracula Has Risen From The Grave, 1969

Drillbit Taylor, 2008 (HBO)

Dune, 1984 (HBO)

The Eagle Has Landed, 1977 (HBO)

Easy Rider, 1969

El Asesino De Los Caprichos (Aka The Goya Murders), 2019 (HBO)

The Enforcer, 1976

Esta Es Tu Cuba (Aka This Is Your Cuba), 2019 (HBO)

The Evil That Men Do, 1984 (HBO)

Ghost Rider, 2007

Ghost Rider: Spirit Of Vengeance, 2011

Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)

Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)

Hero, 2009 (HBO)

The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies, 2014

The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug, 2013

Hormigas (Aka The Awakening Of The Ants), 2019 (HBO)

Horror Of Dracula, 1958

The Human Stain, 2003 (HBO)

Humboldt County, 2008 (HBO)

The Immigrant, 2014 (HBO)

Infamous, 2006

The King Of Staten Island, 2020 (HBO)

Lassiter, 1984 (HBO)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole, 2010

Mean Streets, 1973

Michael, 1996 (HBO)

Million Dollar Baby (2004), 2004

Missing In Action 2 – The Beginning, 1985 (HBO)

Missing In Action, 1984 (HBO)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins, 2011 (HBO)

The Mummy (1959), 1959

A Nightmare On Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988

Once Upon A Time In Brooklyn, 2013

Orange County, 2002 (HBO)

The Phantom Of The Opera, 2004

Practical Magic, 1998

Proof, 2005 (HBO)

Pure Country, 1992

Rat Race, 2001 (HBO)

Repentance, 2014 (HBO)

Riding In Cars With Boys, 2001

The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)

Robots, 2005 (HBO)

Rosewater, 2014 (HBO)

Rosewood, 1997

Secondhand Lions, 2003

Sherlock Holmes, 2009

Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows, 2011

A Shock To The System, 1990 (HBO)

Sneakers, 1992 (HBO)

South Central, 1992

Spies In Disguise, 2019 (HBO)

Splendor In The Grass, 1961

Steel, 1997

Sweet November, 2001

Three Days Of The Condor, 1975 (HBO)

True Romance, 1993

Walking And Talking, 1996 (HBO)

War Horse, 2011 (HBO)

White Chicks (Unrated & Uncut), 2004

Woodstock: The Director’s Cut, 1994

Words And Pictures, 2014 (HBO)

Wrath Of The Titans, 2012 (HBO)

Wyatt Earp, 1994