Leavenworth man pleads guilty to throwing caged dog into Missouri River

A Leavenworth man has pleaded guilty to a felony after he threw his ex-girlfriend’s kenneled dog into the Missouri River this summer.

Davion Simpson, 24, faced one charge of animal cruelty by malicious torture or killing stemming from the incident. He entered his guilty plea in Leavenworth County District Court on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say witnesses saw Simpson pull up to Riverfront Park on July 31 and drag the dog kennel out of the back of his car. He then threw the kennel, containing a mini poodle, into the river. Bystanders rescued the dog from drowning.

Investigators later learned that Simpson had recently ended his relationship with the girlfriend and had texted a friend of hers that the dog was “gone,” prosecutors say.

In a statement, Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson thanked the people who intervened to save the dog, saying pets “remind us of the commitment and duty we have to care and nurture all life.”

Under Kansas law, prosecutors say the offense could result in probation with some mandatory jail time. Simpson is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 17.