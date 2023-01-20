The Leaven Network Launches their Highly-Anticipated Token Presale

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2023 / Leaven, a state-of-the-art yield optimization platform, has just launched their token presale, a moment highly-anticipated by crypto-investors and blockchain connoisseurs alike. The platform itself features a unique take on a referral program that allows its users to earn compound interest on their crypto holdings, boosting earning potential without the brakes. With just 48 days of the presale period remaining, let's dive into some of the earlybird investor benefits.

Firstly, users are able to be among the first ever users of Leaven's DApp, holding a rare token limited to 1,750,000. Due to the nature of the presale, earlybirds will be able to purchase the token at a discounted rate - $0.20 instead of the listing price of $0.30. Be sure that with Leaven's deflationary mechanics, the price will only increase thereafter. Indeed, there's great potential for profit straight off the bat. Moreover, users getting involved with the token in the pre-sale period will be the main beneficiaries of the referral program with instant payments of 20% in BUSD. This is without mentioning the governance powers that provide the token with its utility. The token will also have farming functions within the Leaven network, allowing users to stake through vault-locking and earn industry-coveted APYs with little to no effort. These are just a few of the reasons why the presale has been on the radar of some of the most successful names in the business.

As an added bonus, the project has been able to one-up the vast majority of its competitors through unique advantages. Indeed, no other project on the market allows users to monetize their own advertising endeavours through a referral system. It's this very system that enables unlimited earnings for token holders. Moreover, while platforms such as PancakeSwap issue earnings in CAKE, Leaven issues earnings in the same tokens or LPs that are deposited. As an added option, users may automatically compound interest. Of course, with PancakeSwap, users' earnings are calculated as an APR (Annual Percentage Rate) that does not take into account compounded investments.

Many will also be aware of Beefy Finance, which, unlike PancakeSwap, does offer industry-leading APYs. However, they are yet to offer any kind of referral system to their users which means that earnings are limited. Moreover, Leaven makes sure to only expose itself to vetted, trustworthy projects, unlike Beefy Finance, which is known for its ‘exotic' affiliations.

Ultimately, this token presale provides speculative investors with the opportunity to benefit from the upsides of complex farming strategies, referrals and coveted utilities with many farms and earning methods to choose from.

WHY THE LEAVEN NETWORK?

The platform advertises itself as a safety-first project. Indeed, before each vault is released, the code has to pass a stringent set of criteria set out by the SAFU (Secure Asset Fund for Users). As a result, Leaven is able to focus on a few selected vaults that don't come with the risks associated with risky and exotic platforms and tokens. All of these vaults are reviewed by talented, industry-leading smart contract developers who carefully test and review each one.

Moreover, the platform's revenue backs the stakers of $LVN. As a result, holders effectively morph into stakeholders of the platform with a wide array of governance rights. Being a decentralized platform, by nature, the success of the platform is translated into higher earnings for stakeholders.

Throughout the next quarter (Q1 2023), Leaven plans to finish up its pre-sale before listing its tokens on both CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. We can also expect the first version of their Dashboard DApp, the LVN vault and the final release for each one of the 14 vetted vaults. In the same period, they also plan to begin releasing rewards to token stakers and holders.

Leaven Network's mission is to be the safest and most selective yield optimizer on the market. The network is also offering an industry-leading referral system, enabling unlimited earning potential for its participants. This will go lengths to, the leader in the referral system allowing for the first time to obtain unlimited earnings and thanks to this incentive payment to ensure that mass adoption grows and that more and more people approaches DeFi.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Leaven Network is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Yield Optimizer project with Referral Program that allows its users to make more crypto with crypto and earn unlimited earnings from its referral program. Leaven Network caters to its users by making it easy to get a yield on their crypto capital in a safe and decentralized manner. Through a set of smart contracts and several investment strategies, Leaven Network automatically maximizes the user rewards from various liquidity pools (LPs), automated market-making (AMM) projects, and other yield farming opportunities in the DeFi ecosystem. This provides a huge advantage over attempting to do this manually yourself.



