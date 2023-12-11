Leave the World Behind's Sam Esmail explains the "menacing" deer

Leave the World Behind spoilers follow.

Leave the World Behind director Sam Esmail has explained the reasoning behind the creepy deer that appear throughout Netflix's apocalyptic thriller.

The film, from the Mr Robot creator, sees a family head to a rented Long Island house for a vacation, only to discover the world is going to hell around them. There's further tension when the owner of the house arrives, and he's got some secrets tied to the catastrophe.

Throughout the film, deer keep appearing on the property. They don't really do anything, and just stand there without moving, but it's very unsettling.

Explaining why he chose deer specifically, Esmail told Netflix's Tudum: "Deer are peaceful creatures. To turn that sweet image into now this sort of ominous, menacing, almost warning — I thought was really interesting.

"That's the trick about this movie. We always tried to take the things that we never really considered a threat and then turn it around on them."



Unsurprisingly, the film didn't use any real deer, but CGI ones.

Esmail stated: "They're all digital. It's a testament to Chris Harvey, my VFX supervisor; Dione [Wood], my VFX producer; and Alec [Hart], who's on the VFX team.



"They knew that we wanted to make the deer feel as real as possible, and they were on set. We had mock-ups there so that the actors had something to play off of, and we made sure that the lighting on the fur [was] as accurate as possible."

Leave the World Behind is available to stream on Netflix now.

