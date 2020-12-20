Can I leave Tier 3 or 4 areas to see my family at Christmas?
Boris Johnson has announced that London and other parts of south east England will enter into the newly created tier 4 from Sunday 20 December and that the “Christmas bubble” rules has changed in light of the rising number of coronavirus infections.
In tier 4, people must not mix with anyone outside of their household on Christmas Day, except for those in support bubbles.
However, in tier 1, 2 and 3 areas, people can still form Christmas bubbles with two other households. But they must now only do so on Christmas Day itself, as opposed to from 23 until 27 December as had previously been announced.
But can you take full advantage of the rules if you live in a tier 3 or tier 4 area? Here’s everything we know.
How will restrictions change over Christmas?
For tier 3 households throughout most of December you are allowed to travel within your area for reasons such as for work, education, charity work, caring, moving home, visiting your support bubble or going to open venues, like shops.
However, those within tier 4 areas cannot travel outside of their region, and those living in tier 1, 2 and 3 areas cannot travel to a tier 4 area.
Speaking in a news conference on Saturday 19 December, chief medical officer for England Chris Whitty said that people in tier 4 areas planning on leaving where they live before the rules change should "unpack [their] bags" and stay at home.
For those in tier 3, the government says you should avoid travelling outside your area and reduce the number of journeys you make wherever possible.
Can you form a Christmas bubble in tiers 3 and 4?
Those in tier 4 areas cannot form Christmas bubbles. This affects people in London and other areas of the south east and east of England.
Those in tier 3 areas can form Christmas bubbles for Christmas Day only. This means that three households can come together for 25 December and dine indoors together.
However, overnight stays will not be permitted.