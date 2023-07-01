Leave It to Taylor Swift to Wear the Coolest Version of Summer 2023's 'It' Shoe

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Summer 2023 is in full swing, and the outfits we’ve been seeing prove that everyone is ready to shed the layers and wear breezy, lightweight staples to indulge in all the hot season has to offer. Pleated skirts! Mini skirts! Baggy jeans! These are all summer trends we’ve been keeping an eye on — and they’re absolutely destined for big things as the temperatures increase — but there’s no denying that one shoe style is easily the most beloved piece of summer 2023: Mary Janes.

The latest piece of evidence in the detective work that is the takeover of Mary Janes is none other than Taylor Swift — and when Swift wears something, it’s only a matter of time until, well, droves of fans do the same. The singer has been spotted out and about in New York City a lot more recently, serving up winning outfit combos that are easy going yet at the same time very of-the-moment. One of her most recent looks featured an asymmetrical denim mini skort from Free People, which she styled with an ethereal Doen blouse. Cute bag in hand was a must, plus her signature red lip, but the standout was undeniably those G.H. Bass Fisherman Mary Janes that ushered in the coolest version of the trending shoe.

We’ve seen various iterations of Mary Janes over the course of a few months, from flats courtesy of supermodel Gigi Hadid to high-heels like Kate Middleton’s, but Swift’s are undoubtedly the coolest of the bunch. And let’s be honest, we wouldn’t expect anything less from the singer, either. She is the definition of cool. Her pair, which are still available at Nordstrom, feature a chunky platform sole that takes them to new heights, literally, plus that classic front-strap detail that’s a signature of Mary Janes.

Ultimately, though, it’s the lug sole that transforms the sweet silhouette into one that’s a bit more grungy and edgy. And, looks aside, this Swift-worn iteration is also among the most comfortable and practical, simply given the clunky sole that makes for easy walking and wearing, regardless of weather conditions. In fact, the chunky Mary Jane is the perfect in-between to the sweet, ballet version and the sexier high-heel take.

Just like all Mary Janes, this style is highly versatile and pairs well with just about everything you have in your closet, like mini dresses, skirts, denim shorts, or jeans. Though it might be too hot right now, the chunky shoes also look great with socks, so come fall and winter, you won’t have to pack them away. A win!

Shop some more lug-sole Mary Janes inspired by Swift’s ultra-cool pair, below.

