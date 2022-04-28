Leave It to Jennifer Lopez to Make Us Want to Wear Pleated Jeans

Averi Baudler
·1 min read
Jennifer lopez Big Jeans
Jennifer lopez Big Jeans

TheImageDirect.com

On today's episode of What Can't Jennifer Lopez Wear?, the multi-hyphenate made a case for baggy pleated jeans just one day after stepping out with Ben Affleck in a similarly slouchy pair of denim.

On Wednesday, the singer was spotted on a solo shopping excursion in Beverly Hills. Jennifer wore the aforementioned jeans for the outing — which featured pleating around the waistband — slung low on her hips and cuffed at the ankles. J.Lo loosely tucked a colorful pastel blouse complete with an oversized blue-ish gray neck bow into the casual bottoms. She finished her look with a pair of tan stiletto heels, purple-tinted sunglasses, a pale pink Valentino bag, and a sleek topknot.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Stepped Out in a Surprisingly Sexy Turtleneck Dress

Earlier this week, the singer wore another casual (for J.Lo) running-errands look while house-hunting with her fiancé in the same Beverly Hills area. She chose a billowy red halter maxi dress for the occasion and accessorized with huge silver hoop earrings and platform espadrille sandals. The soon-to-be spouses have continuously been spotted touring properties in southern California neighborhoods since their deal on a $50 million Bel-Air mansion reportedly fell through.

While the house search comes just weeks after news first broke of Lopez and Affleck's second engagement, the couple is reportedly in no rush to tie the knot. "Their relationship is different this time because they are older, more mature and able to deal with any obstacles," a source told People earlier this month. "They are both taking their relationship very seriously. They want to make it work no matter what."

