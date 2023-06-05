Leave dusty old institutions alone – not everything in the world has to be new and liberal

The Athenaeum private members’ club founded in 1824 - Will Pryce/Country Life Picture Library

If you had to pinpoint where it all went wrong – and I mean generally, in every ruined area of contemporary life – I’m guessing the moment “soft shoes in muted shades not designed for sports” were deemed acceptable footwear would figure prominently.

Certainly for the old guard at the Athenaeum – the Pall Mall private members’ club founded in 1824, whose membership has included 51 Nobel laureates – the appearance of taupe loafers in their velvet-curtained dining room was the beginning of the end.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

From that day, it was surely only a matter of time until a coup to remove the club’s “excessively woke” chairman, Ann Limb, was attempted. At the time of writing, ahead of an annual meeting, members of Britain’s smartest club were said to be “locked in a bitter dispute” about an institution “losing its ethos” and a woman being blamed for everything from embracing “the trends advocated by […] cancel culture” to the “apparent financial mismanagement of our club”.

It was never going to be just about the shoes, was it? Or the constant proposals to relax the club’s formal jacket and tie dress code, or even how the money is being spent. No. Pare it all down and this uprising is about the sneaky erosion of tradition. Because while traditionalist members have successfully battled to uphold such things as the jacket and tie rule (for now), other mandates and customs held steadfastly in place long after Charles Dickens, Isambard Kingdom Brunel, JMW Turner, Sir Noël Coward and Charles Darwin were members have gradually been ditched.

The most significant change is clearly that the Athenaeum now accepts women, having broken with 150 years of that tradition in 2002, when it was broadly agreed that boys were no longer allowed to be boys, that “exclusivity” wasn’t to be bragged about but potentially criminal – and that a concerted push to invade male “safe spaces” should begin.

Beyond the physical beauty of places like the Athenaeum and the Garrick and the cleverness of some of the members, I’ve never understood why we’re so desperate to infiltrate what are essentially male locker rooms, with insanely impressive art and delicious Welsh rarebit. I’ve never been tempted to charge headlong into a male locker room, no matter how good the rarebit.

Past members of the Athenaeum included Sir Noël Coward - Getty

Also, you’ll find that in every furious “the gentleman’s club culture at the heart of sexism” article, the writer in question has omitted to mention the fact that even places like the Garrick do allow female guests, so we are not being deprived of those things. If you want to join a more modern private members’ club, there’s now no shortage of options: from the women-only AllBright to the environmentally-friendly Arboretum. Which means the whole argument can immediately be reduced to an infantile strop when confronted by that “Keep Out!” sign on the door.

Then we’re back, full circle, to the dumbed-down footwear. Because when you can wear “soft shoes in muted shades not designed for sports” in 99.9 per cent of British establishments, why is it so crucial that you be allowed in that 0.1 per cent?

More than 70 members of the Athenaeum have backed a new “1824” campaign. The wording of the statement is telling. For many of those irate long-standing members, this isn’t just about restoring “the traditional ethos”, “quiet harmony”, “financial prudence” and “good governance” of the club, but putting an end to the constant “surprises and confrontation.”

Story continues

By which they clearly mean “change” – with an implicit: “why does everything have to change?”

It doesn’t; it shouldn’t. I don’t know enough about Dame Ann to comment on her part in this, but if she’s the human Dustbuster sent in to clear the cobwebs from the Athenaeum just as people have been trying to do with gentlemen’s clubs across the country, I’m with the “1824” brigade.

Leave these dusty old institutions alone. They’re Miss Havisham’s house; they’re churches and museums, and the whole beauty of them is that they’re old and traditional. Not everything in the world has to be new and liberal. We don’t stride into the Natural History Museum and sneer at the roaring T-rex: “I mean, can we not make things a little more progressive here?”

There are a couple of lines in the “1824” statement that are likely to prompt a wry smile from some of us. Spelling out their issue with change, the members write about “the minority […] who want radical rapid change pushed through in a non-consensual manner and to force non-consensual agendas.” When I read that, I wondered whether we were still talking about a members’ club at all.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.