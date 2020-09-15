This leave-in conditioner has over 2,500 five-star reviews on Ulta alone

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The first time I heard about It’s A 10’s Miracle Leave-in Product, I have to admit, I thought it was a complete marketing ploy. You’re telling me that one leave-in conditioner could do 10 entirely different things for my hair? All at an affordable price point? Yeah, right.

Despite my reservation, I decided to take a leap of faith and try the leave-in conditioner spray out for myself. After all, the best-case scenario would be that my locs actually responded well to the product. The worst-case scenario would simply be that it didn’t do everything I wanted it to, but no harm lost since I didn’t spend an arm and a leg for it.

Benefits:

Repairs dry damaged hair

Adds shine

Smoothes and controls frizz

Seals and protects hair color

Detangles

Prevents split ends

Stops hair breakage

Creates silkiness

Enhances natural body

Flat irons and thermal protects

I’m happy to report that this little treatment is a goldmine in a bottle. While I can’t attest to every single one of the claims, I did instantly recognize that it smoothed and controlled hair frizz in my locs as well as give my hair a silky, smooth boost of hydration.

Some things, like detangling, enhancing natural body, flat ironing and stopping hair breakage weren’t applicable to me since it kinda goes against loc hair maintenance. However, I did feel like my hair was nourished and hydrated from the inside out, which is no small feat with a head full of hair like mine.

I also love that this is a spray bottle, which means that at any time I feel my hair needs an extra boost I can just grab, spray and go.

And if you don’t believe me, there are over 2,500 five-star reviews on Ulta, alone. “I use it on my hair which has been bleached, and on both of my daughters’ hair,” wrote one reviewer. “They have super thick, wavy hair and it works great at conditioning their hair and making it tangle-free (a major plus for brushing through thick hair) and just makes it so much more manageable. It conditions mine and minimizes breakage.”

A few reviewers, however, embraced my skepticism and while no review said the product was an absolute loss, the brand’s assertion of 10 claims did feel a bit ambitious.

Another reviewer wrote: “An all-in-one product sounded too good to be true, and for me it apparently was. I used this product right out of the shower to detangle my wet hair so I could easily comb it out. It sprayed on easily and did a great job as a detangler, but this is the only use I found to be true out of the 10 it claims to do.”

All in all, this product may not hit home runs across the board for each of the 10 claims, but it does make a difference. And for less than $20? We’ll take it.

