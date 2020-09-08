Leather Face Masks Are On The Rise Just In Time For Fall

Back in May, images of one of the Olsen twins (with the mask on, it was hard to tell which sister it was) wearing a leather-like face mask surfaced. While we noted the look back then, with hot, summer weather fast approaching, leather face gear of any kind seemed like a step too far for even the most committed of leather fashion fans. Now though, as temperatures drop and the first signs of fall begin to appear, the concept of wearing a leather face mask doesn’t seem quite so, well, sweaty.



And we’re not the only ones who are intrigued by the idea. According to Google Trends, the search for “leather face mask” is on the rise. This may also have something to do with Lady Gaga wearing a leather mask — hers was hot pink, and one of the nine face masks she donned! — during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. And now that demand from the consumer is on the rise, so, too, are the number of brands designing iterations in the popular cold-weather material, leaving us with plenty of options to choose from should we dare.



See some of the leather face mask currently on the market by clicking through the slideshow ahead.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

View photos



Anez Copy of Fitted Leather Face Mask, $, available at Copy of Fitted Leather Face Mask, $, available at Anez More

View photos



Rannka Dark Gray Soft Faux Leather Face Mask, $, available at Dark Gray Soft Faux Leather Face Mask, $, available at Etsy More

View photos



Sarah Chofakian Face Mask, $, available at Face Mask, $, available at Farfetch More

View photos



TheAnnieFoxShop Vegan Faux Leather, $, available at Vegan Faux Leather, $, available at Etsy More