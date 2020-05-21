At least two people shot at Arizona shopping and entertainment complex

Arizona is just starting to come out of lockdown - AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

A man has allegedly opened fire at a shopping and entertainment complex in the United States this morning.

At least two people have been shot at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, in the state of Arizona.

Their condition is unknown at this stage.

Glendale Police Department took to social media to urge people to stay away.

"Please stay out of the Westgate area," police tweeted.

"Preliminary info from our dispatch is there were at least two persons struck by gunfire and one person is in custody."

Arizona Senator Martin Quezada was at the complex when the shooting happened.

"I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate," the senator tweeted.

"There are multiple victims.

"I saw two victims with my own eyes."

Mr Quezada said he did not know how many others had been shot.

"I saw the shooter," he wrote.

"Being told not to say anything else about details 'til I speak to police. I'm ok. Lots of shaken up people."

More to come.