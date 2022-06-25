Two people killed in Oslo nightclub shooting

A member of the security forces at the site of a shooting at the London Pub in central Oslo, Norway - Javad Parsa/NTB/via REUTERS

At least two people were killed and 14 wounded on Saturday in a shooting at a nightclub in Norway's capital Oslo, Norwegian police said.

Public broadcaster NRK and other local media reported that the shooting took place at the London Pub, a popular gay bar and nightclub in the centre of the city.

"I saw a man arrive with a bag, he picked up a gun and started to shoot," NRK journalist Olav Roenneberg told the broadcaster's news website.

The crime scene extended from the London Pub via a neighbouring club and towards a nearby street where the suspect was apprehended a few minutes after the shooting began, police spokesman Tore Barstad told newspaper Aftenposten.

Task leader Tore Barstad speaks at the site of the shooting at the London Pub in central Oslo, Norway - Javad Parsa/NTB/via REUTERS

Oslo is due to hold its annual Pride parade later on Saturday.

"Two people are confirmed dead," the Oslo police department said in a tweet.

Security forces stand at the site where several people were injured during a shooting outside the London pub in central Oslo - Javad Parsa/NTB/via REUTERS

Fourteen people were taken to hospital, several with severe injuries, police said.

Oslo's university hospital said it had gone on red alert following the shooting.

Photographs published by newspaper VG, broadcaster NRK and others showed a large gathering of emergency responders outside the London Pub, including police and ambulance workers.

Helicopters hovered above central Oslo while ambulance and police car sirens were heard across the city.

This is a breaking news story, more updates to follow.