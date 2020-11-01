At least two dead in Quebec stabbing, local media say

At least two people have reportedly been stabbed to death in the Canadian city of Quebec.
Officers told people to remain indoors after a man "dressed in medieval clothes" reportedly attacked "multiple victims" with a bladed weapon on Saturday night.
Police later announced they had arrested a suspect shortly before 01:00 local time (04:00 GMT).
But residents were told to stay inside as an investigation is still under way.
National public broadcaster Radio-Canada reported at least two people have been killed and five wounded. Police have not yet confirmed any deaths or injured but are due to make a statement shortly.
The attack took place around Parliament Hill in the historic Old Quebec neighbourhood.
Reporters at the scene have tweeted photos of a police command post outside Quebec's Parliament Building.
Le poste de commandement du @SPVQ_police est déployé devant l'hôtel du Parlement du Québec. pic.twitter.com/WEjxJeqquK— ICI Québec (@iciquebec) November 1, 2020