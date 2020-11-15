At Least Six Youths Drown in Two Mishaps in Telangana on Diwali

The Diwali festival turned gloomy for the kin of at least six youths who drowned in two incidents in Telangana, police said on Sunday.

Four youths drowned in the Godavari river while swimming while two others met a watery grave in Nizamsagar project late on Saturday.

The four youths who drowned in the Godavari in Mulugu district hailed from Venkatapuram Mandal in the district.

Police said the bodies of two youths, identified as Tummu Tartik and Ramavarapu Prakash, were fished out by expert divers while a search was on for Anvish and Srikanth.

In the second incident in Kamareddy district, a group of five youths from Kalleru Mandal had gone to the Nizamsagar project to bathe.

While bathing near a flood gate, two youngsters ventured into deep water and downed. Divers fished out the body of one Suneer while a search was on for another drowned youth Shiva.