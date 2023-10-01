At least seven people killed in nightclub fire in Spain

At least seven people have died in a fire at a nightclub in Murcia in southeast Spain, according to local authorities.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Teatre nightclub, emergency services said on X, formerly Twitter.

Four people were injured and the number of dead could rise, Murcia's emergency services said.

Video posted on the X account of Murcia's fire service showed firefighters working to control flames inside the nightclub.

The fire had destroyed part of the roof, the footage showed.

Murcia mayor Jose Ballesta said they were working to establish the cause of the blaze.

"We are devastated," he said on Spanish TV channel 24h, adding rescuers were still searching for several people reported missing.

Mr Ballesta told 24h the fire started at around 6am and had now been brought under control.

The local sports centre has been set up for psychological support and specialised help, Mr Ballesta said.

Four people have been treated in hospital for smoke inhalation.



This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

