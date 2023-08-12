At least ‘one person dead’ and dozens injured after migrant boat capsizes in the Channel

A UK Border Force catamaran, BF Typhoon returns to port with migrants picked up at sea while attempting to cross the Channel on Friday (AFP via Getty Images)

One person has died and around 50 people have been injured after a boat carrying migrants capsized in the Channel, French authorities have said.

According to officials, the incident took place near Cap Gris Nez in northern France.

A rescue operation, involving seven ships - two of which are British - and a helicopter is under way.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) said a volunteer vessel was launched just before 4am from Dover to “an incident in the Channel”.

French authorities have confirmed a rescue operation is under way in the Channel, near Northern France - involving five French ships, one helicopter and two British ships



