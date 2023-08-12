At least ‘one person dead’ and dozens injured after migrant boat capsizes in the Channel
One person has died and around 50 people have been injured after a boat carrying migrants capsized in the Channel, French authorities have said.
According to officials, the incident took place near Cap Gris Nez in northern France.
A rescue operation, involving seven ships - two of which are British - and a helicopter is under way.
The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) said a volunteer vessel was launched just before 4am from Dover to “an incident in the Channel”.
