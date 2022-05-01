At Least One Killed in Shooting at Mississippi State Fairgrounds

ANDRI TAMBUNAN

At least one person is dead and several others wounded after gunfire erupted during the Mudbugs Festival at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson late Saturday, local authorities said.

“Several shooters believed to be involved and and the investigation is being conducted as an active shooter situation,” Tyree Jones, the Hinds County sheriff, said in a statement on Twitter.

He said several others were injured and transported to local hospitals, though their conditions were not known. At least two people have been detained for questioning, though no further details were immediately available.

WLBT reported that all the rides at the fest were shutdown following the gunfire, and guests forced to leave as police swarmed the area.

The Mudbug Festival is a five-day event featuring musical performances, fair rides and a crawfish boil. American Idol winner Laine Hardy had been slated to perform at the event but was bumped from the line-up after he was arrested Friday over allegations he bugged his ex-girlfriend's dorm room at Louisiana State University.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.