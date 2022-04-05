At least one dead, all traffic blocked after crash on Interstate-64 near East St. Louis

One person was killed an another airlifted to an area hospital following a crash on westbound Interstate 64 Tuesday afternoon.

St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons said the fatal crash occurred after 3 p.m. near mile marker 4 near Kingshighway and East St. Louis. The coroner and Arch Helicopter were requested, he said.

As of 3:45 p.m., all westbound lanes remained blocked at that location.

This is a breaking story. More details will be reported as they become available.