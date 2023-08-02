At least one Briton among 340 evacuated from Niger in two emergency flights

At least one Briton is among more than 340 people evacuated from Niger on two emergency flights.

An Italian military plane carrying 87 evacuees from the west African country, where a coup took place last week, arrived in Rome early on Wednesday.

Some 36 Italians, as well as 21 US citizens, four Bulgarians, two Austrians and one citizen each from Britain, Niger, Hungary, Senegal, and Nigeria were on the plane, as well as military personnel.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told RAI public broadcaster that some Italian civilians decided to stay in Niger, and added that the Italian embassy in Niamey would remain open.

The Italian ambassador, Emilia Gatto, told RAI that there were "more or less 80" Italians in Niamey before the partial evacuation, and ruled out danger for those who opted to remain.

Italy has about 300 troops in Niger as part of counter-insurgency and military training missions, but there has been no announcement of them being evacuated

Meanwhile, the first plane carrying French nationals and citizens of other European countries evacuated from Niger was reported to have landed in Paris on Wednesday.

The flight, which France chartered, left Niger on Tuesday evening to evacuate French and European nationals who wanted to leave the country, where a military junta overthrew Niger’s democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Tuesday that 262 people were onboard the aircraft.

"Things could have turned ugly but it still is nice to be back here," a French evacuee who gave his name as Charles told Reuters TV.

"We will see how things evolve over there in the coming days and weeks. For us, who care about it quite a lot, we will follow this closely," he said.

It was not clear if more British citizens were on the French rescue flight.

Evacuations will continue on Wednesday, with French nationals advised to go to the international airport in Niamey, Niger’s capital, according to the French foreign ministry website.

In London, the Foreign Office website said: “The French government announced on 1 August that France is preparing the evacuation of its nationals and those European nationals who would like to leave the country.

“All British Nationals wishing to leave are advised to register your presence in Niger with the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) as soon as possible, and continue to follow travel advice.”