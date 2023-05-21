At least nine killed in football stadium stampede

A woman in distress at Cuscatlan stadium - Getty

At least nine people were killed in a stampede at an El Salvador sports stadium where football fans had gathered to watch a local tournament.

Carlos Fuentes, a spokesman for the first aid group Rescue Commandos, told media "more than 100" people were taken to hospital. It is understood multiple people are in a critical condition.

"We can confirm nine dead - seven men and two women - and we attended to more than 500 people, and more than 100 were transported to hospitals, some of them were serious," Mr Fuentes said.

The police said initial reports point to a crush of fans who tried to enter the stadium in the Central American country's capital San Salvador to watch a match between teams Alianza and FAS.

"It was an avalanche of fans who overran the gate. Some were still under the metal in the tunnel. Others managed to make it to the stands and then to the field and were smothered," an unidentified volunteer with the Rescue Commandos told reporters, according to the Australian Associated Press.

Fans take to the field of Cuscatlan stadium - Getty

El Salvador's Interior Minister Juan Carlos Bidegain said the civil protection service's first responders were on the scene and attending to people impacted by the incident.

The match was suspended as emergency personnel evacuated people from the stadium, where hundreds of police officers and soldiers gathered as ambulance sirens wailed.

Fans help injured people - EPA

Health Minister Francisco Alabi said the country's hospital network was "providing medical care to all patients" in the aftermath of the stampede.

The tragedy comes seven months after 135 people including more than 40 children died in a stampede following a football match in Malang, Indonesia.

