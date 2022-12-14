At least four migrants die, dozens rescued in latest Channel crossing tragedy

At least four people have died after a small boat packed with migrants capsized in freezing temperatures in the English Channel overnight.

According to French and UK emergency services, dozens of others were plucked from the waters in a large-scale rescue operation in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

British interior minister Suella Braverman said the fatalities – and the loss of 27 lives in November last year – were a "sobering reminder" of the need to cut off the cross-Channel route.

Promising closer cooperation with the French authorities, Braverman told parliament, "Crossing the Channel in unseaworthy vessels is lethally dangerous.

"It is for this reason above all that we are trying to destroy the business model of the people smugglers," she added.

Distress call

However, the NGO Refugee Action said the deaths were "predictable and avoidable," blaming the UK government for not making safe routes available.

43 people were reportedly rescued, including more than 30 who had fallen overboard, amid fears the death toll will rise.

According to the Utopia 56 group that helps migrants in northern France, they received a voice message and location notification from a boat in distress at 01h53 UT.

The message was then forwarded to the French and British coastguards by phone.

The UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) coordinated the rescue operation, which also involved Border Force, police and other emergency responders.

At least four deaths have been confirmed as a result of the incident so far.



