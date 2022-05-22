At least five dead, thousands without power after storm

·1 min read

As many as five people are dead and tens of thousands remain without power following a fierce storm that swept across Ontario and Quebec.

Gatineau police said a 51-year-old woman died when the boat she was in capsized in the Ottawa River near Masson-Angers, Que. during Saturday's storm.

Ontario Provincial Police said a 44-year-old man was killed in Greater Madawaska, west of Ottawa, after reportedly being struck by a falling tree, while police in Ottawa said one person died in the city's west end, but didn't release any further details.

Peel Regional Police said a woman in her 70s was killed by a falling tree while she was walking in Brampton, west of Toronto.

OPP reported one person was killed and two others were injured when a tree fell on a camping trailer near Pinehurst Lake in Waterloo Region.

The Township of Uxbridge, Ont. declared a local state of emergency after the storm caused significant damage in the community. A statement posted on the township's website says there are widespread power outages and many closed roads due to downed trees and power lines. Residents are being asked to stay home to allow municipal workers to focus on removing road hazards rather than manage traffic congestion.

As of early Sunday morning, about 269-thousand Hydro One customers were without power, while Hydro Ottawa reported more than 550 outages affecting over 170-thousand customers.

Trees and power lines were knocked down across a swath of the province stretching from Sarnia to Ottawa by ferocious winds, which at one point reached 132 km/h at the Kitchener airport.

The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • At least 2 dead after severe storm hits Ontario

    At least two people are dead after a severe thunderstorm moved through parts of southern Ontario, with the weather system also hitting the Ottawa area. One of the hardest hit areas is the Township of Uxbridge, an hour northeast of Toronto, which has declared a local state of emergency after the storm wrought significant damage. Morganne Campbell reports.

  • McNamara rallies Revolution to 3-2 victory over Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Tommy McNamara scored in the 89th minute to send the New England Revolution to a 3-2 victory over FC Cincinnati on Saturday in a match that began 90 minutes late because of a weather delay. McNamara's match-winner was a first-timer to the far post off a pass from Brandon Bye. New England (4-5-3) took a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute on a goal by Sebastian Lietget. Cincinnati's Brandon Vázquez evened the score with a goal nine minutes later. Adam Buksa scored in the 43rd minute to

  • GTA hit by strong winds, rain and hail as storm moves through region

    A strong storm system moving through the Greater Toronto Area brought rain, hail and high-speed winds to parts of the region, with tree branches brought down in parts of the Ontario capital and pea-sized hail in Pickering.

  • Powerful storm rips through Ontario, killing at least two

    A thunderstorm that nearly packed the power of a tornado rolled through Ontario on Saturday killing at least two people and left parts of Canada's most populous province without power, authorities said. Emergency crews were inundated with calls after the storm uprooted many trees, disrupting traffic and damaging homes. Police said one person died and two others were injured after a tree fell on their camping trailer in Brant County, in southern Ontario, while a woman in her 70s died after being hit by a tree during the thunderstorm.

  • Strong Storms Cause Havoc in Ontario

    A “very strong line of thunderstorms” caused four deaths, several injuries, and power outages for more than 350,000 customers after hitting Ontario on May 21, according to Environment Canada and Hydro One.Footage recorded by @KristiGraham40 shows a fallen tree and a damaged fence on Hepbourne Street in Toronto on Saturday.Local media reported that three of the four deaths were in or around Toronto.Hydro One, the largest electricity provider for the Ontario province, said on Saturday that 351,000 customers were without power following storm damage. Credit: @KristiGraham40 via Storyful

  • Australian prime minister concedes defeat in election

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had conceded defeat in a national election on Saturday, saying that while vote counting was incomplete the opposition Labor party looked likely to form a government. "Tonight I have spoken to the Leader of the Opposition and the incoming Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, and I've congratulated him on his election victory this evening," Morrison said at a televised speech in Sydney. Morrison added that he would stand down as leader of the Liberal party.

  • Strong Winds and Heavy Rain Cause Power Outages Across Parts of Ontario

    A powerful storm swept through southern Ontario on Saturday, May 21, killing at least two people and causing widespread power outages, officials said.Twitter user @TheC1eaner, who shot this footage, said it was recorded in Orleans, a suburb of Ottawa, during the storm on Saturday.According to authorities, two people died after being struck by falling trees. Peel Regional Police said a woman walking in Brampton was struck by a large tree. About an hour later, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said one person had died and two were injured when a tree fell on a camping trailer at Pinehurst Lake.The OPP also said three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries when trees fell onto two golf carts at a golf course in Zorra, Oxford County. Credit: @TheC1eaner via Storyful

  • 3 dead, thousands without power as 'massive' storm tears through Ottawa-Gatineau

    Three people are dead after a powerful storm tore through the Ottawa-Gatineau region Saturday afternoon, knocking down trees and hydro poles, damaging vehicles and leaving tens of thousands of people without power. In Gatineau, Que., a 51-year-old woman died when her boat capsized on the Ottawa River in the city's Masson-Angers sector, police told Radio-Canada. The woman fell in the water and was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. In Ottawa, one person died in the cit

  • 4 people dead in southern Ontario as dangerous thunderstorms roll through

    A series of dangerous thunderstorms rolled across southern Ontario on Saturday leaving four people dead. According to Ontario Provincial Police, one person died and two others were injured after a tree fell on their camping trailer in Brant County. Police say they were called to the area just before 12:30 p.m. Emergency crews found three injured people, who were all transported to hospital. One person was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the others were treated for minor injuries. Police h

  • Mother praised as ‘superhero’ after rescuing pet goose from bald eagle while breastfeeding daughter

    ‘I think any mom would do something bold to save one of her babes’

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da

  • Avs' Manson scores in OT to trim Blues 3-2

    DENVER (AP) — Josh Manson scored 8:02 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his return to the net from an eye injury, and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a sluggish start to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their second-round series. Manson sent a shot from near the blue line through a sea of players that went in just over the shoulder of Jordan Binnington. Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard also scored for an Avalanche team that had a weeklong layoff after swe

  • Divided by hockey loyalties, Calgary brothers call truce for Battle of Alberta

    The Battle of Alberta is sparking a lot of rivalries across the province as fans get set for Game 2 of the Edmonton-Calgary series, and in some cases those rivalries run deep in families within the same household. Consider brothers Mark and Douglas Henri, who live in the northwest Calgary community of Royal Oak with their sister, mom and dad. The whole family cheers for the Calgary Flames, except for Mark, who is an Edmonton Oilers fan. "It's pretty hard. My entire family — that includes my aunt

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Colton scores late, Lightning beat Panthers 2-1 in Game 2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton scored with 3.8 seconds remaining, giving the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday night. The stunning finish put the Lightning up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series that heads to Tampa for Game 3 on Sunday. The game appeared headed for overtime before Colton scored from right in front of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky off a backhand pass from Nikit

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M