At least 9 killed in Alabama, Georgia after tornado outbreak destroys buildings, tosses cars

Ashley R. Williams and Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Parts of the southeastern U.S. were reeling Friday after extreme weather and tornadoes tore a swath of destruction across the region Thursday night, killing at least nine people in Alabama and Georgia.

The National Weather Service issued dozens of tornado watches and warnings across several states including Alabama and Georgia, which received the brunt of the severe storms. At least 35 possible tornado touchdowns were reported across the Southeast, Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said.

At least seven people died in central Alabama, where the weather service reported a “large and extremely dangerous tornado" Thursday that slammed into Selma and nearby areas, reducing homes and businesses to battered and shredded piles of debris.

'TORNADO ALLEY' EXPANDING: Southern states see more twisters now than ever before

SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK: 7 dead in Alabama, Georgia after tornadoes, severe storms ravage Southeast

At least 14 Alabama counties were hit with possible tornado damage, according to the weather service. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency amid the tornado threat.

“We are far too familiar with devastating weather, but our people are resilient,” Ivey tweeted.

In Georgia, the Butts County Sheriff’s Office said the state's first confirmed death was a 6-year-old killed when a tree fell on her mother’s car Thursday, Atlanta News First reported.

A confirmed EF1 tornado also hit Mercer County, Kentucky, according to the weather service, while emergency management officials in Mississippi surveyed possible tornado damage in Monroe County Thursday.

Here’s what to know about the severe weather that ripped through the Southeast:

Alabama homes damaged, lose electricity

Around 42,000 customers were without power across Alabama and Georgia by Friday, according to PowerOutage.us — an improvement from the 126,000 outages reported across both states Thursday night.

A confirmed tornado hit Dallas and Autauga counties Thursday, killing at least seven people in Alabama. Crews searched through the night for anyone trapped beneath the damage.

BEFORE AND AFTER: Drastic images capture the devastation from a series of storms in California

Authorities found the seventh Alabama victim Friday morning in a wooded area, said Autauga County Sheriff David Hill. No one else was reported missing as of Friday, he said.

“This is hopefully the last one,” Hill said of the seventh fatality.

Mel Gilmer surveys the damage to his business after a tornado passed through downtown Selma, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Gilmer took shelter in the bathroom as the tornado hit.
Mel Gilmer surveys the damage to his business after a tornado passed through downtown Selma, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Gilmer took shelter in the bathroom as the tornado hit.

The tornado that sliced a 20-mile path through the historic city of Selma’s downtown area in south-central Alabama collapsed buildings, uprooted trees, tossed vehicles, shredded power lines and ignited at least one fire.

Autauga County emergency management director Ernie Baggett said the tornado wrecked about 40 homes, including several mobile homes launched into the air.

“They weren’t just blown over," Baggett said. "They were blown a distance.”

Six reported deaths happened about 40 miles northeast of Selma, he said. The mayor of the 18,000-population city, James Perkins, said no one had died there despite several serious injuries.

“We have a lot of downed power lines," Perkins said. "There is a lot of danger on the streets.”

Workers remove debris from railroad tracks after a tornado passed through downtown Selma, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Selma Ala..
Workers remove debris from railroad tracks after a tornado passed through downtown Selma, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Selma Ala..

People trapped after storm slams Georgia

Suspected tornado damage hit at least five Georgia counties, according to the weather service.

At least one death – a 6-year-old child – was reported in Georgia during the severe weather after a tree fell on a vehicle in Butts County’s Jackson, located southeast of Atlanta, according to county coroner Lacey Prue. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who issued a state of emergency in response to the storms, expressed heartbreak over the tragedy and "terrible loss" via Twitter.

'TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN': 98% of California homeowners don't have flood insurance

The powerful weather appeared to derail a freight train in the same county, officials said.

A Georgia Department of Transportation worker was also killed while responding to storm damage, according to Kemp.

Residents of an apartment complex in Griffin, also south of Atlanta, were trapped after the storm knocked trees onto the building. Firefighters rescued a Griffin man pinned for hours after a tree hit his home, officials told local news outlets.

What caused the severe weather outbreak?

Thursday's destructive and deadly tornado outbreak stemmed from three factors: a natural La Nina weather cycle, the Gulf of Mexico's likely climate-change-related warming and tornadoes' decades-long shift from the western U.S. to east, according to Northern Illinois University meteorology professor Victor Gensini.

WHAT IS THE PATH FORWARD? Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis closed school campuses (again)

The La Nina – a cooling of parts of the Pacific Ocean that impacts global weather – helped created a wavy jet stream that ushered in a cold front, according to Gensini, who studies tornado trends.

This time of year, the southeast's air is fairly dry, but the dew point was twice what is normal, Gensini said. This was likely caused by the Gulf's unusually warm water. The moisture hitting the cold front created conditions favorable for a tornado outbreak, he said.

Contributing: Alex Gladden, Marty Roney and Evan Mealins, Montgomery Advertiser; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alabama, Georgia tornado updates: At least 9 dead amid severe weather

Latest Stories

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Tavares, Marner lead Maple Leafs to 6-2 win over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — John Tavares had a goal and two assists, Mitchell Marner added three assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Sunday night. Auston Matthews, Calle Jarnkrok, Conor Timmins, Zach Aston-Reese and Timothy Liljegren also scored for Toronto, which swept its three-game season series with the Flyers. Marner, selected Thursday to the NHL All-Star Game, upped his team-leading points total to 49. Matthews trails Marner by two points after getting his 20th

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Hamlin in their hearts, the NFL pays tribute to No. 3

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin's old high school teammate clutched the ball he had just intercepted, jogged to the 30-yard line, gingerly placed the pigskin at the top of the red-outlined “3," raised his hands over his head and formed them in the shape of a heart. The gesture by Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II might have been the most poignant moment, but it was far from the only shout-out to the Bills safety on an NFL Sunday filled with love for a stricken player whose impact

  • Hernan Losada era at CF Montreal officially begins with pre-season training session

    MONTREAL — Hernan Losada officially started his tenure as manager of CF Montreal on Monday as the Major League Soccer club had its first official training session of the pre-season at Olympic Stadium. "It was excellent. This is a really good group with a lot of motivation and energy," said Losada. "I'm also happy to just get the season underway, but overall, just very positive." It was the first time CF Montreal has been together since their Eastern Conference quarterfinal loss to New York City

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first tim

  • Jets' Woody Johnson would 'absolutely' spend for a vet QB

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Woody Johnson has watched the New York Jets miss the postseason for the past 12 years and feels the same way as the fans. He's frustrated. And wants that brutal, embarrassing run to end. Johnson, the Jets' owner since 2000, isn't issuing a playoff mandate for next season. He never has. But after what he called “a roller-coaster” season during which the Jets went 7-10 and ended with a six-game losing streak, he made it clear it's time for coach Robert Saleh and general m

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Canada's Mirela Rahneva finishes 4th at skeleton event in Germany

    Canadian Mirela Rahneva will have to wait another week to try and crack the podium at Altenberg track. The Ottawa native finished fourth in the women's skeleton event on Friday at the German course, just missing out on a bronze medal. Rahneva was third after the first run, but was unable to hold onto that spot after her second attempt down the track and finished with a two-run combined time of one minute 57.61 seconds. That was just 0.16 behind Dutch slider Kimberly Bos, who finished in 1:57.45

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Eagles, Hurts get week of much-needed rest as NFC's top team

    Jalen Hurts couldn't wait to get back to work so he could get some more time off. Hurts returned to Philadelphia's lineup last weekend after missing two weeks with a sprained right shoulder and helped the Eagles secure the top seed and lone bye in the NFC playoffs. “We’re the No. 1 seed and we are the NFC (East) champs and that’s the goal we set out to do. Now I can continue to recover and be ready for the playoffs,” Hurts said after operating a conservative offense designed to keep him safe and

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet denies report he turned down $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.