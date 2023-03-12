At least 8 people dead, search for missing underway after accident off San Diego beach

Boat salvager Robert Butler picks up a canister from a boat that capsized off Blacks Beach on March 12, 2023, in San Diego.

At least eight people were dead and a search was underway for the missing Sunday after a suspected smuggling operation ended in tragedy off a San Diego beach, authorities said.

A Coast Guard cutter was combing the area near Blacks Beach, and officials hoped to use helicopters when weather improves, the Coast Guard said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesperson Mónica Muñoz said in a statement the department communications center received a 911 call at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday from a woman who said she was on a panga boat with 15 people aboard that made it to the shore at Blacks Beach.

The caller said another panga – a relatively small fishing boat with outboard motor often used for smuggling operations – had capsized, and people were in the water, Muñoz said. It was unclear how many people were on that boat. Muñoz said the woman said eight. Coast Guard Petty Officer Richard Brahm said the woman had said 15 "but that was just an estimate.”

San Diego police said the woman told dispatchers her boat had traveled from Mexico, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune

Lifeguard teams, unable to immediately access the beach because of high tide, waded through water up to waist deep before reaching two overturned pangas with debris and bodies scattered over 400 yards of beach and surf, Muñoz said.

The first lifeguards on the scene found seven bodies, pulling victims from knee-deep water and from the waterline up the beach to dry sand. An eighth body was found a short time later, Muñoz said. Several lifejackets and fuel barrels were also found.

Police and fire departments, the Coast Guard and Customs Border Protection aided the search and rescue effort.

A lifeguard dispatcher used GPS coordinates from the caller's cellphone to locate the wreckage.

The San Diego Fire Department told KGTV that it attempted to send up two helicopters to help search for the victims, but conditions were too foggy and misty.

