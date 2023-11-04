At least 132 dead and dozens injured after powerful earthquake in Nepal

Army personnel carry an injured person on a stretcher after an earthquake in Nepal - NEPAL ARMY/via REUTERS

At least 132 people were killed when a shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit a remote pocket of Nepal, officials said early on Saturday.

The tremor hit the far west of the Himalayan country late on Friday and was measured by the US Geological Survey at just 11 miles (18km) deep.

Videos and photos posted on social media showed locals digging through rubble in the dark to pull survivors from the wreckage of collapsed homes and buildings.

Mud houses were flattened or damaged as survivors crouched outside for safety, as the sirens of emergency vehicles wailed.

Houses are flattened and damaged in the aftermath of the quake - BALKUMAR SHARMA/AFP

The quake was felt as far away as India’s capital New Delhi, more than 300 miles from the epicentre 26 miles south of Jumla.

“At least 100 have been injured,” Karnali Province police spokesman Gopal Chandra Bhattarai said. “The remoteness of the districts makes it difficult for information to get through.”

The district hospital was packed with residents bringing in injured victims.

At least 36 were dead and 85 injured in neighbouring Rukum West, according to early figures from that area’s police chief, Namraj Bhattarai.

“We are working on rescue efforts,” he said.

At least 100 people are injured in the Karnali Province - Niranjan Shrestha/AP

Nepal lies on a major geological faultline where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, forming the Himalayas, and earthquakes are a regular occurrence.

The government deployed security forces to help with rescue efforts.

“We have information that there have been human and physical damages in two districts because of the quake, and security forces have been mobilised for rescue work,” said home ministry spokesman Nararyan Prasad Bhattarai.

Numbers were still unconfirmed, he added.

A child receives treatment at a hospital following the quake - Niranjan Shrestha/AP

Pushpa Kamal, the Nepalese prime minister, expressed “his deep sorrow over the human and physical damage caused by the earthquake”.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 5.6 - 42 km S of Jumla, Nepal https://t.co/BPIEGFOQir — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) November 3, 2023

Nearly 9,000 people died and more than 22,000 were injured in 2015 when a 7.8-magnitude quake struck Nepal, destroying more than half a million homes.

Story continues

It damaged or destroyed nearly 8,000 schools, leaving almost one million children without classrooms.

At least 132 people have been killed - NARENDRA SHRESTHA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Hundreds of monuments and royal palaces - including the Kathmandu Valley’s UNESCO World Heritage sites - that had drawn visitors from around the world were destroyed, in a major blow to tourism.

Total economic losses from the disaster were estimated at £5.7 billion ($7 billion).

Six people died in November last year when a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Doti district, near Jajarkot.

Indian social media users reported feeling Friday’s quake in the northern cities of Lucknow and Patna.

It was followed several hours later by an aftershock in the same area with a 4.0 magnitude, USGS said.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.