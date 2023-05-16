At Least 6 People Dead and 11 Missing in New Zealand Hostel Fire

According to local outlets, more than 50 people have been rescued with 11 still unaccounted for at Loafers Lodge in Wellington, the country's capital city

At least six people have died in a fire that broke out at a New Zealand hostel, according to multiple outlets.

Per the local media's most recent report, more than 50 people have been rescued with 11 still unaccounted for at Loafers Lodge in Wellington, the island country's capital. Emergency services were called just after midnight on Monday morning, noted the New Zealand Herald.

Police have acknowledged that the total number of deaths is unspecified as they could not get immediate access into the blazing four-story building. At least 20 fire trucks were called in over the course of a few hours. So far, the cause of the fire is unknown but is reportedly being treated as "suspicious," though police told the outlet that they "don't believe it's been deliberately lit."

Local media had also reported that sprinklers were not functioning, which officials have now confirmed as well to the New Zealand Herald, and whether or not fire alarms were working in the building has yet to be determined.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) district commander Nick Pyatt spoke of the tragedy to the outlet.

"This is a tragic event for all involved," he said. "My heartfelt condolences go to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives."

Pyatt added that the building contained asbestos and warned locals to wear face masks and keep their windows closed for the time being.

PEOPLE reached out to local authorities in Wellington for an official statement.

One of the residents in the 92-room hostel, Tala Sili, told CNN affiliate Radio New Zealand he suddenly saw smoke coming in from under the door and found the hallway to be full of smoke. He made the quick decision of jumping out the window to a roof two stories down.

"It was just scary, it was really scary, but I knew I had to jump out the window or just burn inside the building," he said.

New Zealand prime minister Chris Hipkins spoke on the scene Monday morning, according to NPR.

"It is an absolute tragedy. It is a horrific situation," Hipkins told reporters, stating that there will likely be more deaths confirmed. "In the fullness of time, of course, there will be a number of investigations about what has happened and why it happened. But for now, the focus clearly has to be on dealing with the situation."

Anthony Albanese, Australia's prime minister, per ABC News, told reporters he'd offered Hipkins assistance.

"This is a dreadful human tragedy," Albanese said. "I expressed my condolences on behalf of Australia to our friends in New Zealand at this very difficult time."

