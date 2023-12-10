At least 6 dead after tornado rips through Tennessee towns

At least six people were killed Saturday after severe weather, including multiple tornadoes, struck central Tennessee.

Three fatalities were in Clarksville, northwest of Nashville near the Kentucky border, where nearly two dozen more people were hospitalized, county officials said.

“This is a sad day for our community,” Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden said. “We are praying for those who are injured, lost loved ones, and lost their homes. This community pulls together like no other and we will be here until the end.”

The county set up its local high school as a disaster relief center and temporary shelter for those impacted by the storms.

Another three people died in Nashville’s Nesbitt Lane area, the city emergency services said. The Nashville emergency management agency posted photos that appear to show destroyed homes.

Damage was reported all over north central Tennessee and as far away as Bowling Green, Ky. There, mobile homes were tipped over in high winds.

The National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado in Clarksville. Reports of other tornadoes, including one near Nashville, were considered likely. A shocking video reposted by the National Weather Service showed a tornado near Springfield, Tenn.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts declared a state of emergency Saturday evening.

“This is devastating news and our hearts are broken for the families of those who lost loved ones. The City stands ready to help them in their time of grief,” Pitts said.

