Seoul Halloween stampede updates: At least 146 dead in crowd surge, officials say

At least 146 people are dead and 150 are injured after being crushed in a crowd during Halloween festivities in Seoul, officials in South Korea said, as the death toll in the tragedy continues to rise.

The victims are largely in their 20s, according to the National Fire Agency.

PHOTO: Rescue workers wait with stretchers at the scene where dozens of people were injured in a stampede during a Halloween festival in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2022. (Kim Hong-ji/Reuters)

PHOTO: Partygoers leave the the scene where many people died and were injured in a stampede during a Halloween festival in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2022. (Kim Hong-ji/Reuters)

More deaths were feared in the stampede, officials said during a prior update when the casualties stood at 120 dead and 100 injured.

PHOTO: A man receives medical help from rescue team members at the scene where dozens of people were injured in a stampede during a Halloween festival in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2022. (Kim Hong-ji/Reuters)

PHOTO: Medical staff attend to a person on a stretcher after dozens were injured in a stampede, after people crowded into narrow streets in the city's Itaewon neighbourhood to celebrate Halloween, in Seoul, South Korea, on Oct. 30, 2022. (Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images)

Many victims were transferred to local hospitals in cardiac arrest after emergency CPR, the agency said.

The casualties occurred Saturday night in the Itaewon leisure district, when a large crowd pushed forward in the area's narrow alleys, according to witnesses.

The incident was first reported around 10:20 p.m. local time, officials said. It took time for rescue crews to respond due to the large crowds.

More than 100,000 people gathered for Halloween parties in the area, which is known for its nightclubs. The area has bars located along narrow back alleys that flank the main street. People got stuck in these curved, slanted alleys, according to witnesses.

Bystander video from the scene showed a large emergency and police response in the district as a crowd of people, some in costume, were still gathered at the scene. CPR could be seen being performed in the street.

The cause of the crowd surge is under investigation, officials said.

PHOTO: Onlookers, police and medical staff gather after dozens were injured in a stampede, after people crowded into narrow streets in the city's Itaewon neighbourhood to celebrate Halloween, in Seoul, South Korea, on Oct. 30, 2022. (Jung Yeon-je/AFP via Getty Images)

PHOTO: People sit on the street after being rescued, at the scene where dozens of people were injured in a stampede during a Halloween festival in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2022. (Kim Hong-ji/Reuters)

'It just got too scary'

Janelle Story, an American who has lived in South Korea since 2016, told ABC News the area is usually crowded, especially on Halloween. But this was "another level."

"It's the first time since the pandemic that we've been able to actually just go out," she said. "Itaewon is famous for being really crowded, but this was just a level I'd never seen before."

PHOTO: PRescue teams work at the scene where dozens of people were injured in a stampede during a Halloween festival in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2022. (Kim Hong-ji/Reuters)

PHOTO: Belongings of victims are seen at the scene where dozens of people were injured in a stampede during a Halloween festival in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2022. (Kim Hong-ji/Reuters)

Story and a friend were bar-hopping when she started filming the crowd around 10:30 p.m., she said.

"That's when I just saw in front of me this mass of people like running and pushing and like moving fast and then screaming and like, panicking," she said. "We were just kind of standing and slowly. And then it just happened. Bam! This wall of people came at us."

"I stopped filming because it just got too scary," she continued.

Story said she heard other bystanders mentioning people were fainting. When they tried to head to the subway station they saw firetrucks, ambulances and police cars, before safely making it home.

"I just can't believe that this happened. I don't know how," she said. "This just feels like a freak event."

'Heartbreaking' reports

The U.S. offered its support to South Korea in the wake of the tragedy.

"The reports out of Seoul are heartbreaking," White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Twitter. "We are thinking about all those who lost loved ones and hoping for a quick recovery for those injured. The United States stands ready to provide the Republic of Korea with any support it needs."

Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in Seoul. We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and wish for a quick recovery to all those who were injured. The United States stands with the Republic of Korea during this tragic time. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 29, 2022

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden offered their "deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in Seoul."

"We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and send our best wishes for a quick recovery to all those who were injured," the president said in a statement. "The Alliance between our two countries has never been more vibrant or more vital -- and the ties between our people are stronger than ever. The United States stands with the Republic of Korea during this tragic time."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Seoul Halloween stampede updates: At least 146 dead in crowd surge, officials say originally appeared on abcnews.go.com