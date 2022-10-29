Seoul Halloween stampede updates: At least 146 dead in crowd surge, officials say

MEREDITH DELISO and JOOHEE CHO
·3 min read
Seoul Halloween stampede updates: At least 146 dead in crowd surge, officials say

At least 146 people are dead and 150 are injured after being crushed in a crowd during Halloween festivities in Seoul, officials in South Korea said, as the death toll in the tragedy continues to rise.

The victims are largely in their 20s, according to the National Fire Agency.

PHOTO: Rescue workers wait with stretchers at the scene where dozens of people were injured in a stampede during a Halloween festival in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2022. (Kim Hong-ji/Reuters)
PHOTO: Rescue workers wait with stretchers at the scene where dozens of people were injured in a stampede during a Halloween festival in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2022. (Kim Hong-ji/Reuters)
PHOTO: Partygoers leave the the scene where many people died and were injured in a stampede during a Halloween festival in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2022. (Kim Hong-ji/Reuters)
PHOTO: Partygoers leave the the scene where many people died and were injured in a stampede during a Halloween festival in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2022. (Kim Hong-ji/Reuters)

More deaths were feared in the stampede, officials said during a prior update when the casualties stood at 120 dead and 100 injured.

PHOTO: A man receives medical help from rescue team members at the scene where dozens of people were injured in a stampede during a Halloween festival in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2022. (Kim Hong-ji/Reuters)
PHOTO: A man receives medical help from rescue team members at the scene where dozens of people were injured in a stampede during a Halloween festival in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2022. (Kim Hong-ji/Reuters)
PHOTO: Medical staff attend to a person on a stretcher after dozens were injured in a stampede, after people crowded into narrow streets in the city's Itaewon neighbourhood to celebrate Halloween, in Seoul, South Korea, on Oct. 30, 2022. (Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images)
PHOTO: Medical staff attend to a person on a stretcher after dozens were injured in a stampede, after people crowded into narrow streets in the city's Itaewon neighbourhood to celebrate Halloween, in Seoul, South Korea, on Oct. 30, 2022. (Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images)

Many victims were transferred to local hospitals in cardiac arrest after emergency CPR, the agency said.

The casualties occurred Saturday night in the Itaewon leisure district, when a large crowd pushed forward in the area's narrow alleys, according to witnesses.

The incident was first reported around 10:20 p.m. local time, officials said. It took time for rescue crews to respond due to the large crowds.

More than 100,000 people gathered for Halloween parties in the area, which is known for its nightclubs. The area has bars located along narrow back alleys that flank the main street. People got stuck in these curved, slanted alleys, according to witnesses.

Bystander video from the scene showed a large emergency and police response in the district as a crowd of people, some in costume, were still gathered at the scene. CPR could be seen being performed in the street.

The cause of the crowd surge is under investigation, officials said.

PHOTO: Onlookers, police and medical staff gather after dozens were injured in a stampede, after people crowded into narrow streets in the city's Itaewon neighbourhood to celebrate Halloween, in Seoul, South Korea, on Oct. 30, 2022. (Jung Yeon-je/AFP via Getty Images)
PHOTO: Onlookers, police and medical staff gather after dozens were injured in a stampede, after people crowded into narrow streets in the city's Itaewon neighbourhood to celebrate Halloween, in Seoul, South Korea, on Oct. 30, 2022. (Jung Yeon-je/AFP via Getty Images)
PHOTO: People sit on the street after being rescued, at the scene where dozens of people were injured in a stampede during a Halloween festival in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2022. (Kim Hong-ji/Reuters)
PHOTO: People sit on the street after being rescued, at the scene where dozens of people were injured in a stampede during a Halloween festival in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2022. (Kim Hong-ji/Reuters)

'It just got too scary'

Janelle Story, an American who has lived in South Korea since 2016, told ABC News the area is usually crowded, especially on Halloween. But this was "another level."

"It's the first time since the pandemic that we've been able to actually just go out," she said. "Itaewon is famous for being really crowded, but this was just a level I'd never seen before."

PHOTO: PRescue teams work at the scene where dozens of people were injured in a stampede during a Halloween festival in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2022. (Kim Hong-ji/Reuters)
PHOTO: PRescue teams work at the scene where dozens of people were injured in a stampede during a Halloween festival in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2022. (Kim Hong-ji/Reuters)
PHOTO: Belongings of victims are seen at the scene where dozens of people were injured in a stampede during a Halloween festival in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2022. (Kim Hong-ji/Reuters)
PHOTO: Belongings of victims are seen at the scene where dozens of people were injured in a stampede during a Halloween festival in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2022. (Kim Hong-ji/Reuters)

Story and a friend were bar-hopping when she started filming the crowd around 10:30 p.m., she said.

"That's when I just saw in front of me this mass of people like running and pushing and like moving fast and then screaming and like, panicking," she said. "We were just kind of standing and slowly. And then it just happened. Bam! This wall of people came at us."

"I stopped filming because it just got too scary," she continued.

Story said she heard other bystanders mentioning people were fainting. When they tried to head to the subway station they saw firetrucks, ambulances and police cars, before safely making it home.

"I just can't believe that this happened. I don't know how," she said. "This just feels like a freak event."

MORE: 1 teacher dead, 14 schoolchildren injured after car plows into crowd in Berlin, police say

'Heartbreaking' reports

The U.S. offered its support to South Korea in the wake of the tragedy.

"The reports out of Seoul are heartbreaking," White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Twitter. "We are thinking about all those who lost loved ones and hoping for a quick recovery for those injured. The United States stands ready to provide the Republic of Korea with any support it needs."

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden offered their "deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in Seoul."

"We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and send our best wishes for a quick recovery to all those who were injured," the president said in a statement. "The Alliance between our two countries has never been more vibrant or more vital -- and the ties between our people are stronger than ever. The United States stands with the Republic of Korea during this tragic time."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Seoul Halloween stampede updates: At least 146 dead in crowd surge, officials say originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Latest Stories

  • South Korea stampede: What we know so far about the crowd crush that left dozens dead

    Dozens of mostly young people have been left dead in a crowd crush at Halloween festivities in South Korea's capital city of Seoul - with more than 1,700 emergency workers deployed to the scene. Officials say the stampede took place after a large crowd pushed forward on a narrow street during festivities. Here, Sky News looks at how and what possibly caused the tragedy - which is being touted as one of South Korea's biggest-ever disasters.

  • At Least 120 People Killed and More Than 100 Injured in South Korea During Halloween Event

    The deadly crowd surge occurred in the narrow alley in the Itaewon neighborhood in Seoul on Saturday, leaving the South Korean President to send a disaster medical team assistant as a result

  • At least ‘149 dead’ after stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul, officials say

    South Korean authorities say many went into cardiac arrest

  • At least 146 dead after stampede during Halloween festivities in Itaewon, South Korea

    At least 146 people have been killed after a stampede in the South Korean capital of Seoul, according to local fire authorities. The victims were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities near the Hamilton Hotel in the Itaewon area. Footage on social media showed many victims lying on the pavement as workers from the emergency services and bystanders performed CPR in an effort to revive them.

  • EXPLAINER: How and why do crowd surges turn deadly?

    It happened at a music festival in Houston, a soccer stadium in England, during a hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, in a Chicago nightclub, and countless other gatherings: Large crowds surge toward exits, onto playing fields or press up against a stage with such force that people are literally squeezed to death. To be sure, most events where large crowds gather happen without injury or death, with fans coming and going without incident. While movies that show crowds desperately try to flee suggest getting trampled might be the cause of most of the deaths, the reality is most people who die in a crowd surge are suffocated.

  • 'Weird Al' Yankovic on his fight to make 'Weird' Oscar-eligible and 'awkward' timing of the film's Coolio spoof: 'I would've hoped that he would've gotten a kick out of it'

    "Coolio and I had patched things up and we were on good terms, and it's a joke. I was hoping that he would be around to see it in the movie," Yankovic says of his new faux biopic, 'Weird.'

  • Seoul Halloween crush: Emergency services at the scene of South Korea party disaster

    Fire crews and other emergency services arrived at the scene of the Halloween party disaster in Seoul, South Korea, that may have left dozens dead. The disaster unfolded late at night on Saturday 29 October, when an estimated 100,000 revellers packed the popular nightlife district of Itaewon for one of the largest social gatherings since the pandemic started. Authorities have reported dozens of people in cardiac arrest, something they typically do for deaths. Chaos unfolded as crowds surged through a narrow street, crushing hundreds of people. Footage filmed by a Thai tourist in the country showed fire crews at the scene. The filmer also witnessed people trying to escape the crush and paramedics performing CPR on some of its victims. President Yoon Suk-Yeol ordered a disaster response team to go to Itaewon.

  • South Korea: At least 149 dead after crowd crush during Halloween festivities in Seoul

    Bodies line streets of South Korea’s capital, with most of the dead teenagers and young adults

  • Joe Biden says Paul Pelosi is 'doing better' - and that attack appeared to be 'intended' for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

    Joe Biden has said that Paul Pelosi is doing better following an attack at his home - and said it appeared like the assault was intended for his wife Nancy, the Speaker of the House. The US president made the comments after he described the violent assault yesterday as "despicable", while San Francisco's police chief said it was "not a random attack". Mr Pelosi, 82, is recovering from a skull fracture after he was attacked by an intruder with a hammer on Friday.

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden Calls Russian Grain Blockade ‘Outrageous’

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesMusk’s Twitter Roils With Hate Speech as Trolls Test New LimitsFed Seen Aggressively Hiking to 5%, Triggering Global RecessionMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainPresident Joe Biden denounced Russia’s announcement that it was pulling out of a UN-brokered deal to allow the export of grain from Ukraine as

  • 'DWTS' Alum Lindsay Arnold on Expecting Again After Her Recent Pregnancy Struggles: 'Trust Your Body'

    The dance pro opens up in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE: “My body is doing what it's supposed to be doing”

  • At least 120 dead after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul

    At least 120 people were killed and dozens more injured after being crushed by a large crowd on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in Seoul, South Korean officials said. Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could rise as emergency workers were continuing to transport the injured to hospitals across Seoul following the stampede in the leisure district of Itaewon on Saturday night.

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all