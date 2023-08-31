At least 58 people dead after fire in building in Johannesburg

At least 58 people have died in a fire that ripped through a multi-story building used as an “informal settlement” in Johannesburg.

Another 43 people were injured in the blaze that broke out in the centre of South Africa’s biggest city in the early hours of Thursday, with emergency services saying the death toll could rise.

A search and recovery operation was underway and firefighters were moving through the five-storey building in Marshalltown, spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said.

“Over 20 years in the service, I’ve never come across something like this,” he said.

The team had pulled 58 bodies out so far, he said, adding that more people might be trapped inside.

At least one child was among the dead, Mr Mulaudzi said.

Strings of sheets and other materials also hung out of some of the windows. It was not clear if people had used those to try and escape the fire or if they were trying to save their possessions.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Mulaudzi said the building was effectively an “informal settlement” where homeless people had moved in looking for accommodation without any formal lease agreements. He said that made it hard to search the building.

There might have been as many as 200 people living in the building, witnesses said.

It is unclear what sparked the fire, authorities have said.

The city’s mayor Kabelo Gwamanda will visit the scene of the fire on Thursday morning, the city’s the municipal government said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.