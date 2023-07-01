At least 51 people killed after Kenya truck crash

Residents gather at the scene of the accident (REUTERS)

At least 51 people were killed after a truck rammed into several other vehicles and market traders in western Kenya.

The incident on Friday night occurred at a location known for vehicle crashes near the Rift valley town of Londiani, about 125 miles (200km) north-west of the capital, Nairobi.

Eyewitnesses told local media that the truck veered off the major highway and hit several vehicles before hitting pedestrians and traders. People shared photos online of the mangled vehicle wreckage.

Officers at the scene counted 51 bodies, but more people were believed to be trapped in the wreckage, Rift Valley police commander Tom Odera said.

The Kenya Red Cross Society said that 32 people have been left injured following the horror crash.

It also said heavy rainfall interrupted rescue efforts and people were still trapped in wrecked vehicles.

Transport Minister Kipchumba Murkomen visited the scene on Saturday morning and said the government would relocate markets away from the highways to prevent future accidents.

President William Ruto tweeted a condolence message to bereaved families describing the accident as “distressing” and urging motorists to be “extra cautious.”

Police had said on Friday rescue operations would continue into the night.

The Kenyan Red Cross Society said they have set up stations at hospitals where people can report loved ones still missing and are providing psychological support to those affected.