At Least 5 People Have Been Killed at an LGBTQ+ Nightclub in Colorado Shooting

At least five people have been killed with 25 others injured at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado.

As reported by CNN, a 22-year-old gunman entered the venue -- Club Q -- on Saturday, immediately opening fire. According to Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez, the suspect has been identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich, who used a long rifle at the scene.

Vasquez shared that there were at least two people who fought Aldrich to try and stop him from hurting more people. "We owe them a great debt of thanks," he said. "Club Q is a safe haven for our LGBTQ+ citizens. Every citizen has a right to feel safe and secure in our city, to go about our beautiful city without fear of being harmed or treated poorly," he added. The police are currently investigating whether the shooting was a hate crime against the LGBTQ+ community.

Club Q took to social media to issue a statement on the matter. "Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack." The nightclub, which is now closed until further notice, had planned to host a drag event on Sunday for Transgender Day of Remembrance.

You can learn more and stay up to date on news of the attack via outlets like CNN and BBC. Our thoughts go out to all of those affected by the tragedy.