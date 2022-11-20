At least 5 dead, 18 injured in shooting at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado

At least five people died and 18 more were injured following a shooting late Saturday at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, law enforcement said.

In a press conference, Colorado Springs Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Pamela Castro said the incident began around midnight on Saturday, when police began to receive numerous 911 calls regarding an active shooter at the Club Q nightclub. What transpired within the club remains unclear, however, the suspected shooter was reportedly injured and taken into custody, police said.

No other details about the suspect have been released.

A massive influx of first responders were seen arriving after the attack, per NBC News. "We have numerous people transported to multiple local hospitals via ambulance and police cruisers," Castro said. "The hospitals are helping us to notify family who have been injured."

Castro added that, while no motive was identified, an investigation into the shooting was ongoing. She also said that the number of casualties was expected to change as the investigation unfolded.

"Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community," the club said in a statement on Facebook.

While details remained slim, it appeared that the suspect was stopped not by responding police officers, but was subdued by heroic clubgoers. Club Q thanked "the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

This was seemingly corroborated by CNN, which reported that the incident did not come to an end via an officer-involved shooting.

