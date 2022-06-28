At Least 42 People Dead, 16 Hospitalized After Being Found Inside 18-Wheeler in San Antonio

At least 42 people found dead in 18-wheeler on Southwest Side of San Antonio

ksat 12

At least 42 migrants have been found dead in a tractor-trailer in southwest San Antonio, Texas, according to multiple outlets.

An additional 16 people were rushed to nearby hospitals in varying conditions Monday after multiple police, fire trucks and ambulances responded to the scene at 9600 block of Quintana Road, according to KSAT-TV and News4. Two were admitted to University Hospital and at least five were brought to Baptist Medical Center in unknown conditions, PEOPLE confirms.

San Antonio Fire Department confirms to PEOPLE that this is "an active and ongoing incident" with the investigation being led by Homeland Security Investigations (HIS).

HSI San Antonio confirms to PEOPLE the agency is on scene.

San Antonio Police Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

This story is developing...

San Antonio is expecting an estimated 19,000 migrants to pass through the city this June as the federal government will provide $10.8 million in reimbursements through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program for hotel rooms, food and a planned processing center, according to KSAT-TV.

"We've seen unprecedented numbers coming through San Antonio" Assistant City Manager Lori Houston told the outlet. "The past three months, we've seen about 50,000 migrants coming to San Antonio from the border."

Monday's mass casualty event comes after trafficking ringleader Vo Van Hong was sentenced to 15 years in prison by a Belgian court in January, following the suffocation and hypothermia deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants who were found in a similar truck in England back in Oct. 2019, according to Sky News.