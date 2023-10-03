At least 42 dead as coach falls from overpass in ‘apocalyptic’ Venice crash

Firefighters work near a coach after it crashed off an overpass in Mestre (REUTERS)

At least 21 people were killed and 40 hurt after a coach crashed near the Italian city of Venice and fell almost 50ft from an elevated street on Tuesday, authorities said.

Venice prefect Michele Di Bari said that there were 15 survivors from the crash, which happened in the suburb of Mestre.

Venice mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the scene of the crash was “apocalyptic” and that he had already declared the “city’s mourning” for the “numerous victims” who were on the bus.

The coach fell close to railway lines after veering off a road.

According to Sky Italia, 18 bodies have so far been dragged from the wreckage after the coach fell 15 metres (49ft) on to electricity lines and caught fire.

The cause of the accident is still unclear.

Italy’s national police force said officers are on the scene to investigate and give aid to those injured.

Rescue personnel work on injured at crash scene (REUTERS)

Brugnaro said: “I immediately ordered the city to go into mourning, in memory of the many victims who were in the crashed bus.

“An apocalyptic scene, there are no words.”

Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her “deepest sorrow” after the crash.

“I express my deepest condolences, my personal and that of the entire government, for the serious accident that occurred in Mestre," she posted on social media.

“My thoughts are with the victims and their families and friends.

“I am in close contact with the Mayor Luigi Brugnaro and with the interior minister Matteo Piantedosi to follow the news on this tragedy.”