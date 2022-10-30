At least ‘40 people dead’ after bridge collapses in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (pictured), who is in his home state Gujarat for a three-day visit, said he has directed the state chief minister to mobilise teams urgently for the rescue operation (PIB/AFP via Getty Images)

At least 40 people have died after a suspension bridge collapsed in India, officials have said.

More than 400 people were on the footbridge in the western Gujurat state when it collapsed on Sunday, according to reports.

“At least 40 people have died so far and 30 others were injured,” said Brijesh Merja, a minister and lawmaker from Morbi. “Casualties may rise as rescue operations are ongoing.”

Officials said the victims are mostly local people who were visiting the bridge for recreational purposes.

Footage broadcast by the TV channel Zee News showed dozens of people clinging onto the cables of the collapsed bridge as emergency teams struggled to rescue them.

The 230-metre historic bridge was built during British rule in the 19th century. It had been closed for renovation for six months and was reopened for the public last week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in his home state Gujarat for a three-day visit, said he has directed the state chief minister to mobilise teams urgently for the rescue operation.