Suspect and 2 Deceased Victims Identified in St. Louis High School Shooting

Tomás Mier
·2 min read
st-louis-school-shooting.jpg School Shooting St Louis - Credit: Jeff Roberson/AP
st-louis-school-shooting.jpg School Shooting St Louis - Credit: Jeff Roberson/AP

Another school shooting rattles the country. On Tuesday, police revealed new details about the horrific school shooting that took place on Monday in St. Louis, Missouri, naming the two deceased victims and suspect.

The suspect — who was killed by cops after being confronted inside Central Visual and Performing Arts High School — was Orlando Deshawn Harris, a 19-year-old man. The two deceased victims were 15-year-old Alexzandria Bell and 61-year-old Barbara Kuczka.

More from Rolling Stone

Cops received a call at around 9:10 am, entered the school, and located Harris on the third floor, where he was barricaded inside a classroom, police said. When confronted by police, Harris attempted to shoot at the officers with his AR-15, before police returned fire, entered the classroom, and shot him. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Four other students were identified as victims, with one student receiving a graze wound and two others facing gunshot wounds. All the students are currently in stable condition, according to police.

“Additional juveniles were transported to the hospital suffering from injuries ranging from broken bones and abrasions that they sustained while jumping out of the school’s window,” read a statement.

The shooter regularly shared photos of himself showing off money and guns on his social media. Cops shared photos of the weapons he allegedly used during the school shooting with the press, along with images of his dozens of rounds of ammunition.

“This is a heartbreaking day for all of us,” St. Louis Police Chief Mike Sack said during a press conference Monday afternoon. “It’s going to be tough.”

According to Sack, police “immediately made entry” into the building as kids ran out.

The other victims transported to the hospital “suffered a variety of injuries from trample injuries to gunshot [wounds] and are currently being treated,” Sack said originally. “We hope for the better.”

The building was searched, and after a bomb dog went through the school, it was determined that there were “no additional threats.” Sack also said that the suspect’s vehicle was located and will be investigated.

According to a math teacher at the school who spoke to St. Louis Today and CNN, the school principal shared the code word that indicates there’s a school shooter over the school intercom system. The teacher also said he heard a man say, “You are all going to fucking die” after hearing multiple gunshots.

A senior at the school told SLT that some students “thought it was a drill at first” but later realized it was an active shooter. “Next thing you know, we just heard gunshots,” said another student.

A third witness told the outlet that they heard the shooter saying they were “sick of this damn school.”

This story was updated at 2:45 pm on Oct. 25 to include new details about the shooting, including suspect and victim names.

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Official: Dallas shooter was attending birth at hospital

    The 30-year-old man charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of two Dallas hospital employees was on parole and had been given permission to be at the medical facility for the birth of a child, a Texas prison official said Sunday. Nestor Hernandez was granted leave to be with his “significant other” at Methodist Dallas Medical Center during her delivery Saturday, according to Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokeswoman Amanda Hernandez. Authorities have said Hernandez opened fire at the hospital around 11 a.m. Saturday and killed two staff members before being shot and injured by a hospital police officer.

  • Tel Aviv Stock Exchange to restructure and create crypto platform

    The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) said on Monday it would reshape its ownership structure and also create a blockchain platform to allow more trading of crypto currencies in an effort to match international standards. TASE, which went public in 2019, said it would create a new publicly traded holding company that will own 100% of the bourse, which will become a private firm. It said its board had given the nod to the plan but approval from the regulator and TASE shareholders were still awaited.

  • Three dead, including shooter, in St Louis school mass attack as students describe gunman’s chilling words

    The violence took place at Central VPA High School in St Louis

  • Sewage gushed from several drains at a Miami-area Fresh Market during state inspection

    The recurring phrase on the most recent state inspection report of The Fresh Market in Aventura: “Sewage overflowing.”

  • St. Louis high school shooting leaves three dead, including suspect

    (Reuters) -A 19-year-old gunman opened fire at a high school in St. Louis, Missouri, on Monday, killing two people and injuring seven others before officers fatally shot the suspect, the city's police commissioner said. No motive for the gun violence was immediately apparent, but Police Commissioner Mike Sack told an early evening news conference the assailant may have suffered from mental illness. Students fleeing from the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School as police arrived on the scene told officers the shooter was armed with a rifle, Sack said.

  • Teen fires gun by mistake, killing woman

    An investigation is underway after a teen accidentally fired a gun and killed a woman near the Superstition Springs Mall, police say.

  • California test scores show deep pandemic drops; 2 in 3 students don't meet math standards

    2022 California test scores show 84% of Black students and 79% of Latino and low-income students did not meet state math standards.

  • ‘Challenge accepted’: How Micah Parsons used a Cowboys loss as inspiration for game-changing play

    After some humbling moments in last week's loss to the Eagles, Cowboys star Micah Parsons showed he grew from it just one week later.

  • Woman and teenage girl killed in Missouri school shooting

    A woman and a teenage girl have been killed after a gunman broke into a high school in St Louis, Missouri. Six others were hospitalised with some suffering gunshot wounds, and others being struck by shrapnel, according to police. Shots first rang out just after 9am at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in the city on Monday morning.

  • Adidas silent as pressure mounts for company to drop Kanye West

    Adidas silent as pressure mounts for company to drop Kanye West

  • California elementary teacher arrested after hiding missing teen for two years, police say

    Officers with the Rancho Cordova Police Department arrested 61-year-old Holga Castillo Olivares in connection to the disappearance of Michael Ramirez.

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • J.T Miller wanted to be paid as a leader, now he needs to be one

    J.T Miller's stats through Vancouver's seven winless games to start the season are not good and after the 29-year-old centre responded to an on-ice interaction with teammate Luke Schenn by telling a reporter, "It’s none of your business,” Sam Chang called on Miller to step up and lead the Canucks through this crisis.

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the