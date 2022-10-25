Suspect and 2 Deceased Victims Identified in St. Louis High School Shooting

st-louis-school-shooting.jpg School Shooting St Louis - Credit: Jeff Roberson/AP

Another school shooting rattles the country. On Tuesday, police revealed new details about the horrific school shooting that took place on Monday in St. Louis, Missouri, naming the two deceased victims and suspect.

The suspect — who was killed by cops after being confronted inside Central Visual and Performing Arts High School — was Orlando Deshawn Harris, a 19-year-old man. The two deceased victims were 15-year-old Alexzandria Bell and 61-year-old Barbara Kuczka.

Cops received a call at around 9:10 am, entered the school, and located Harris on the third floor, where he was barricaded inside a classroom, police said. When confronted by police, Harris attempted to shoot at the officers with his AR-15, before police returned fire, entered the classroom, and shot him. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Four other students were identified as victims, with one student receiving a graze wound and two others facing gunshot wounds. All the students are currently in stable condition, according to police.

“Additional juveniles were transported to the hospital suffering from injuries ranging from broken bones and abrasions that they sustained while jumping out of the school’s window,” read a statement.

The shooter regularly shared photos of himself showing off money and guns on his social media. Cops shared photos of the weapons he allegedly used during the school shooting with the press, along with images of his dozens of rounds of ammunition.

“This is a heartbreaking day for all of us,” St. Louis Police Chief Mike Sack said during a press conference Monday afternoon. “It’s going to be tough.”

SLMPD News Conference Have you call Mike here https://t.co/hPifVTozzK — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) October 24, 2022

According to Sack, police “immediately made entry” into the building as kids ran out.

The other victims transported to the hospital “suffered a variety of injuries from trample injuries to gunshot [wounds] and are currently being treated,” Sack said originally. “We hope for the better.”

The building was searched, and after a bomb dog went through the school, it was determined that there were “no additional threats.” Sack also said that the suspect’s vehicle was located and will be investigated.

According to a math teacher at the school who spoke to St. Louis Today and CNN, the school principal shared the code word that indicates there’s a school shooter over the school intercom system. The teacher also said he heard a man say, “You are all going to fucking die” after hearing multiple gunshots.

A senior at the school told SLT that some students “thought it was a drill at first” but later realized it was an active shooter. “Next thing you know, we just heard gunshots,” said another student.

A third witness told the outlet that they heard the shooter saying they were “sick of this damn school.”

This story was updated at 2:45 pm on Oct. 25 to include new details about the shooting, including suspect and victim names.

